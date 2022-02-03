Josephine E. Costanzo, 100, part of family that developed Costanzo’s Bakery

April 30, 1921 – Jan. 23, 2022

The Costanzo family's business was making something that some people might take for granted: a simple loaf of bread.

But Josephine E. Costanzo still derived satisfaction from the family's baking business, said Angelo Costanzo II, one of her sons.

With her husband, Angelo Costanzo Sr., Mrs. Costanzo founded a business that supplies area delis and pizzerias with the rolls that have become an indispensable part of Western New York's love for a good sub.

Mrs. Costanzo, who was part of the family that developed the baking business that became Costanzo’s Bakery, died on Jan. 23 following a brief illness. She was 100.

“She was proud … of the accomplishment she and my father were doing,” Costanzo said of his mother. “She was proud of our Italian bread rolls ... and she was proud of the sub rolls.

“She said those are the best.”

Mrs. Costanzo had been a resident of Bristol Manor in Clarence Center.