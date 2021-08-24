Joseph R. Tomasulo, 88, former Buffalo streets commissioner and development official

Sept. 20, 1932 – Aug. 19, 2021
Joseph R. Tomasulo emerged as one of the heroes of Buffalo’s greatest natural disaster – The Blizzard of ‘77.
As chief of radio communications for the city’s beleaguered Street Sanitation Department, from his third-floor post in the Broadway Garage he worked virtually around the clock throughout the emergency, directing snow plowing and sometimes coordinating rescues.
For his efforts, he was presented with the Public Servant Award by the Buffalo Courier-Express.
“He had a heart of gold,” his longtime friend Michael Billoni said. “If you had a problem, he’d say let me look into that and I’ll take care of it. And he did.”
Mr. Tomasulo, whose service under five Buffalo mayors included a three-year stint as street sanitation commissioner, died Aug. 19 in his Buffalo home after a battle with cancer. He was 88.
Born in Buffalo, he was the third of five children of Nicholas F. and Rose Marie Tomasulo, and the only boy. His father was the chief cost accountant at the Bethlehem Steel plant in Lackawanna.
He attended School 18 and played on the football and basketball teams at all-boys Holy Angels Collegiate Institute on the city’s West Side, a predecessor to Bishop Fallon High School. He went on to take classes at the University of Buffalo’s Millard Fillmore College.
Mr. Tomasulo first worked at Bethlehem Steel, then became a sales representative for food wholesaler S. M. Flickinger Co., calling on stores in Niagara County. With encouragement from Flickinger, he opened a food market in the Marine Drive Apartments in downtown Buffalo in 1960 in partnership with his parents. He went on to serve as president of the Retail Food Dealers of Western New York.
He began working for the city’s Street Sanitation Department in the late 1960s during the administration of Mayor Frank A. Sedita as a truck driver on the night shift assigned to special trash pickups. Appointed head of radio communications in 1974, his work during the Blizzard of '77 led him to become right-hand man to Street Sanitation Commissioner James C. Lindner, leading to his promotion as deputy director of streets in 1980.
When Lindner moved on to a post with the Buffalo Sewer Authority in 1981, Mr. Tomasulo was nominated by Mayor James Griffin as street sanitation commissioner. His attention to public service eased his way to approval by the Common Council, where he was praised during his confirmation hearing for his handling of citizen complaints
He soon was tested by more heavy snowstorms the following winter. He responded by rejecting the use of private contractors, who had been called in 1977, and by arranging for help from suburban highway crews. It sped the opening of side streets, saved the city $500,000 and provided the foundation for one of the area’s early regional planning efforts.
Mr. Tomasulo left the commissioner’s office in 1984 when Mayor Griffin named him director of neighborhood revitalization. He later became supervisor for housing production for the Buffalo Development Companies, which built affordable housing on vacant lots throughout the city.
Beginning in 1974, he also worked with his wife and children in operating Hello World, a tea room and gift shop on Elmwood Avenue near Bryant Street that featured imported goods.
He was president of the Elmwood Business Association and served as head of the Elmwood Avenue Advisory Board, which the Common Council established to address neighborhood problems after a moratorium on new bars was imposed in the mid 1970s.
Beginning in the late 1990s, as president of the West Side Business and Taxpayers Association, Mr. Tomasulo focused on supporting business revival on Grant Street. He also became a consultant for the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, working on economic development projects.
Mr. Tomasulo was involved with a variety of other civic and cultural activities. He was vice president of Masten District Friends to the Elderly and a board member of the Mayor’s Senior Citizens Agency and West Side Neighborhood Housing Services.
He was a member of the Peace Bridge Expansion Project Committee, City of Buffalo Front Park Advisory Committee, the Western New York Italian Festival Heritage Committee and the Buffalo State College President’s Advisory Committee.
A member of the San Fele Association of Western New York, he received the Christopher Columbus Federation Community Service Award for his efforts to assist Italy’s earthquake victims in 1981. He also was given the Neighborhood Housing Services Community Development Award in 1985 and the West Side Business and Taxpayers Association Community Service Workhorse Award in 2001.
Active with the Bishop Fallon High School-Holy Angels Collegiate Institute Alumni Association, Mr. Tomasulo was inducted into its Alumni Hall of Fame.
A physical fitness enthusiast, he was an avid swimmer, a golfer and a local history buff who focused on politics, architecture and ethnic culture.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, the former Dolores “Dee Dee” Panaro; a son, Nicholas; three daughters, Roselyn Tomasulo, Joann Tomasulo and Maria A. Mroz; their mother, Victoria Sapienza; two step-sons, Louis Niro and Michael Niro; a step-daughter, Maria Pitman; four sisters, Rosemarie Pera, Mildred Savasta, Lucille Panepinto and Dolores Capizzi; three grandchildren and many step-grandchildren.
Services will be held following visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.