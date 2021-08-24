Joseph R. Tomasulo, 88, former Buffalo streets commissioner and development official

Mr. Tomasulo first worked at Bethlehem Steel, then became a sales representative for food wholesaler S. M. Flickinger Co., calling on stores in Niagara County. With encouragement from Flickinger, he opened a food market in the Marine Drive Apartments in downtown Buffalo in 1960 in partnership with his parents. He went on to serve as president of the Retail Food Dealers of Western New York.

He began working for the city’s Street Sanitation Department in the late 1960s during the administration of Mayor Frank A. Sedita as a truck driver on the night shift assigned to special trash pickups. Appointed head of radio communications in 1974, his work during the Blizzard of '77 led him to become right-hand man to Street Sanitation Commissioner James C. Lindner, leading to his promotion as deputy director of streets in 1980.

When Lindner moved on to a post with the Buffalo Sewer Authority in 1981, Mr. Tomasulo was nominated by Mayor James Griffin as street sanitation commissioner. His attention to public service eased his way to approval by the Common Council, where he was praised during his confirmation hearing for his handling of citizen complaints