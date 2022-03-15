Joseph Pandolfino, 88, brightened holidays with his North Buffalo Christmas House

Aug. 15, 1933 – March 10, 2022
Joseph Pandolfino, whose Christmas House in North Buffalo delighted thousands with its elaborate holiday lighting display, died March 10 after several months of declining health. He was 88.
Describing his residence at 203 Colvin Ave., just south of Hertel Avenue, in 1995, Buffalo News reporter Mike Vogel wrote that Mr. Pandolfino “has a small home and a postage-stamp front yard to work with – but he makes the most of it.
“The lawn is a white-light fairyland, and home and porch add more cascades of dazzling white with a touch of Christmas colors. White reindeer paw the roof, with a glow that probably can be seen from the space shuttle.
“(Mr.) Pandolfino has managed to cram 17,000 lights onto his small holiday canvas, with an artistry that draws spectators from miles around.”
Mr. Pandolfino enhanced the holiday spirit by dressing as Santa Claus to greet visitors, hand out candy canes and take requests for toys from children.
WKBW-TV’s Tom Jolls and other local television meteorologists delivered weather forecasts from Mr. Pandolfino’s front lawn with the lights as a backdrop. Photos of the house were shown nationwide on the David Letterman show.
When two lighted wicker reindeer were stolen from his yard in 1998, the Buffalo Zoo brought a live reindeer named Roxy to replace them for a day.
Mr. Pandolfino, who began the display after he retired from his City of Buffalo job in the late 1980s, continued to assemble it until the early 2000s. He sold the house in 2018 and moved to Amherst.
Born in Buffalo, he was third of four children of parents who had immigrated from Cumia, near Messina in Sicily. He was a classmate of Mayor Frank Sedita’s son, Frank Jr., at Grover Cleveland High School and went on to graduate from Buffalo State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1956.
After teaching for a year, he took a job with the City of Buffalo and worked for 32 years in neighborhood development and revitalization. In retirement, he served for 20 years on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
For several years in the 1960s, after working at his city job, he worked evenings at the Cafe Imperial, a tavern he owned and operated at Washington and East Chippewa streets in downtown Buffalo next door to his father’s tavern, the Three Roses.
Proud of his heritage, he contributed stories to Per Niente, a magazine devoted to Italian Americans in Buffalo. For a couple years, he had a booth at the annual Italian Festival on Hertel Avenue, a few steps from his home, where he sold pizzelles and gelato.
A fan of the television quiz program "Jeopardy!," he noticed a mistake in one of the answers in 1988 and wrote to the show. To his surprise, he received a letter back thanking him, signed by host Alex Trebek.
Mr. Pandolfino had a lifelong love of world history and broadened his knowledge by collecting currency from nations around the world, beginning as a teen.
Devoted to his family, as a boy he sent money to relatives in Italy to help them in the aftermath of World War II. He helped his son start his first business and helped his daughter buy her first home, a block away from his.
He and the former Annette Montesano were married April 12, 1958, in St. Joseph Cathedral. She is retired from the Buffalo Water Authority.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Joseph Jr.; his daughter, Annette Taylor; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Wednesday in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 1395 Hertel Ave.