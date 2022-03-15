Joseph Pandolfino, 88, brightened holidays with his North Buffalo Christmas House

When two lighted wicker reindeer were stolen from his yard in 1998, the Buffalo Zoo brought a live reindeer named Roxy to replace them for a day.

Mr. Pandolfino, who began the display after he retired from his City of Buffalo job in the late 1980s, continued to assemble it until the early 2000s. He sold the house in 2018 and moved to Amherst.

Born in Buffalo, he was third of four children of parents who had immigrated from Cumia, near Messina in Sicily. He was a classmate of Mayor Frank Sedita’s son, Frank Jr., at Grover Cleveland High School and went on to graduate from Buffalo State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1956.

After teaching for a year, he took a job with the City of Buffalo and worked for 32 years in neighborhood development and revitalization. In retirement, he served for 20 years on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

For several years in the 1960s, after working at his city job, he worked evenings at the Cafe Imperial, a tavern he owned and operated at Washington and East Chippewa streets in downtown Buffalo next door to his father’s tavern, the Three Roses.