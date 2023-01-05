Joseph J. Tufariello, 87, UB professor and dean who spurred science programs

Oct. 3, 1935 – Nov. 28, 2022

Joseph J. Tufariello, a chemistry professor and dean at the University at Buffalo who played a major role in upgrades of science and technology programs, died Nov. 28 in Eugene, Ore., where he had moved earlier last year to be near family. He was 87.

Born in Brooklyn, he graduated from Queens College in 1957 and earned his doctorate in organic chemistry in 1961 from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

At a graduate student picnic in Madison, he met the former Agnes Matze, a high school math and physics teacher, and they were married in 1960.

Dr. Tufariello joined the UB faculty in 1963 and went on to become Chemistry Department chairman in 1984. During his tenure, research expenditures doubled from $1.8 million to $3.6 million and the department was one of the most successful in obtaining grants from non-government sources.

Named in 1991 as acting dean of UB Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, which included the departments of biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, geology, astronomy and computer science, his appointment became permanent the following year.

When it was merged into the College of Arts and Sciences, he returned to teaching organic chemistry and later served as senior vice provost for educational technology during a time when the university had begun to require that all students have personal computers.

He also was instrumental in the initiation and planning of UB's Natural Sciences Complex building that was built in the 1990s on the North Campus in Amherst.

He retired from teaching in 2003, but continued his research as a professor emeritus. During his career as a researcher, he helped develop new ways to synthesize chemical compounds for use in antibiotics, tranquilizers and antitumor drugs.

He and his wife established an endowment fund at UB in honor of his parents, Joseph and Louise K. Tufariello, in appreciation of the support they provided for his education.

In retirement, he enjoyed biking, nature walks, crossword puzzles and rooting for the New York Yankees.

Survivors include four daughters, Catherine Tufariello, JoAnn Tufariello, Donna Tufariello and Dr. Jennifer Tufariello; a sister, Barbara; a brother, Anthony; and a granddaughter. His wife died in 2014.

Burial was Thursday in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.