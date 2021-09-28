Joseph F. Zoladz, 97, World War II veteran who headed lumber company for 50 years

Jan. 25, 1924 – Sept. 25, 2021

Joseph F. Zoladz, a World War II veteran who headed his family’s lumber business for more than 50 years, died Sept. 25 in Batavia Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a short period of declining health. He was 97.

Born in Buffalo, the second of four children, he attended Buffalo Technical High School, where he was an All-High basketball and baseball player. He was the varsity baseball team captain during his freshman year at Cornell University and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, but chose to enlist in the Army instead to serve in World War II.

A sergeant in the 303rd Engineer Combat Battalion in the 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division, he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge and the battles of the Hurtgen Forest and the Bridge at Remagen. He suffered a shrapnel wound in battle, but turned down a Purple Heart.

“He would have had to go back for medical treatment and he didn’t want to leave,” his daughter, Jacqueline Buffon, said. “He wanted to keep with his buddies.”

He later was among the forces that liberated prisoners from concentration camps in Germany.