Joseph F. Zoladz, 97, World War II veteran who headed lumber company for 50 years

Jan. 25, 1924 – Sept. 25, 2021
Joseph F. Zoladz, a World War II veteran who headed his family’s lumber business for more than 50 years, died Sept. 25 in Batavia Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a short period of declining health. He was 97.
Born in Buffalo, the second of four children, he attended Buffalo Technical High School, where he was an All-High basketball and baseball player. He was the varsity baseball team captain during his freshman year at Cornell University and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, but chose to enlist in the Army instead to serve in World War II.
A sergeant in the 303rd Engineer Combat Battalion in the 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division, he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge and the battles of the Hurtgen Forest and the Bridge at Remagen. He suffered a shrapnel wound in battle, but turned down a Purple Heart.
“He would have had to go back for medical treatment and he didn’t want to leave,” his daughter, Jacqueline Buffon, said. “He wanted to keep with his buddies.”
He later was among the forces that liberated prisoners from concentration camps in Germany.
Upon his return from service in 1946, his father, Joseph A. Zoladz, founder of a lumber and building supply company on Bailey Avenue, put Mr. Zoladz in charge. His younger brother Leon joined him as co-owner. He sold the company and retired in the late 1990s.
An avid sportsman, he played shortstop on the semi-professional baseball team that his company sponsored in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
“He was a great hitter,” his daughter said. “He was strong and extremely competitive.”
Zoladz Lumber supported several baseball and bowling teams. Some of the company’s baseball trophies appeared in the film “The Natural.”
Mr. Zoladz was a competitive bowler and rolled a 300 game. He also was a golfer and a member of the South Shore Country Club.
A longtime Buffalo Bills season ticket holder, he attended the team’s first games in War Memorial Stadium and Rich Stadium.
With his brother Leon and others, he was a co-owner of Sportacular Stables, which raised standardbred horses and raced them at Buffalo Raceway, Batavia Downs and major East Coast tracks. His champions included Dottie Diller, Grant’s Memory, Lady Bonefish, Noble Grant and New Legend.
He met his wife, the former Catharine Karas, after supplying lumber for the house her parents were building in Eggertsville.
“When it was under construction,” she said, “I went to see how the house was coming along and he was there to see how my father liked the lumber.”
They were married in 1958.
Longtime residents of Eggertsville, they moved to East Amherst in the 1990s. They also had a summer home at Point Breeze in the Town of Evans.
Mr. Zoladz was a member of numerous lumber and horse racing organizations.
In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include a son, Joseph M.; and two granddaughters. Another daughter, Bonnie Zoladz Perry, died in 1997.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.