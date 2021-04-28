Joseph F. Heckt, 98, worked backstage at Buffalo theaters for more than 70 years

June 3, 1922 – April 18, 2021

Joseph F. Heckt, projectionist and stagehand at theaters throughout the Buffalo area for more than 70 years, died April 18 after a short period of declining health. He was 98.

Born in Lackawanna, the third of seven children, he attended Lackawanna schools. He was a radar operator in the Army Air Force in World War II and was stationed in Hawaii.

Returning from service, he joined Local 10, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and worked at many theaters, notably the Teck and the Palace Burlesk in downtown Buffalo. In recent years, he was backstage at the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda and Shea’s Performing Arts Center and ran the projector for movie programs at both theaters. He never retired, even after the shutdown for the pandemic.

“He was waiting for the shows to come back so he could be there,” his daughter Sharon Janovic said.

He was a member of Lackawanna Post 63, American Legion, and Locals 10 and 121, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. To celebrate his 98th birthday, members of Local 10 staged a drive-by motorcade past his West Seneca home to wish him well.