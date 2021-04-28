Joseph F. Heckt, 98, worked backstage at Buffalo theaters for more than 70 years

June 3, 1922 – April 18, 2021
Joseph F. Heckt, projectionist and stagehand at theaters throughout the Buffalo area for more than 70 years, died April 18 after a short period of declining health. He was 98.
Born in Lackawanna, the third of seven children, he attended Lackawanna schools. He was a radar operator in the Army Air Force in World War II and was stationed in Hawaii.
Returning from service, he joined Local 10, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and worked at many theaters, notably the Teck and the Palace Burlesk in downtown Buffalo. In recent years, he was backstage at the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda and Shea’s Performing Arts Center and ran the projector for movie programs at both theaters. He never retired, even after the shutdown for the pandemic.
“He was waiting for the shows to come back so he could be there,” his daughter Sharon Janovic said.
He was a member of Lackawanna Post 63, American Legion, and Locals 10 and 121, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. To celebrate his 98th birthday, members of Local 10 staged a drive-by motorcade past his West Seneca home to wish him well.
He also was a stagehand at Artpark from the day it opened until he reached the park’s mandatory retirement age. He received a distinguished service award from Artpark and Co.
He met the former Mary Ann Popek, a secretary at Bethlehem Steel Corp., after one of his coworkers failed to show up for a date with her. They were married in 1954 and moved from Lackawanna to West Seneca in 1964. She died in 1981.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Ready and Sharon Janovic; a sister, Rose Heckt; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 24 in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Orchard Park.