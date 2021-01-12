Joseph F. Crangle, major figure in Democratic Party, dies at 88

Possibly no other chairman dominated local politics more than Crangle. While his Democratic organization – upstate’s largest – was not always united behind him, he commanded a party headquarters that responded to every command of the old-fashioned political boss he was. For those who constituted his organization, his word was firm and his decisions final.

He mastered the art of patronage when the word was not considered offensive, and the biggest names in Democratic politics sought his counsel. In recent years he often related the story of how Robert Kennedy called him from Los Angeles on the night of the 1968 California presidential primary to thank him for his own winning efforts on the senator’s behalf in the Michigan primary – the same night he was assassinated.

“I may have been one of the last people to speak to him,” Crangle said.

Even in his later years after retiring from politics, he became the familiar face of election night while serving as an analyst for Channel 4, using his vast array of precinct worker contacts to gather latest returns from key voting district. Invariably, his predictions allowed WIVB-TV to be first to correctly call elections.