Joseph F. Crangle, major figure in Democratic Party, dies at 88

June 12, 1932 – Jan. 12, 2021
Joseph F. Crangle, a giant of Democratic politics on the local, state and national scene for much of the late 20th century, died early today at his Williamsville home, according to sources close to the family. He was 88.
Details were not immediately known, but he was in declining health over the past few years.
The Buffalo native and noted attorney towered over the local scene as Erie County Democratic chairman from 1965 to 1988, longer than anyone before or after him. He served as state chairman from 1971 to 1974, and came within one vote of being elected national chairman in 1968.
Along the way, legendary Democratic names like Robert F. Kennedy, Edward M. Kennedy, Hubert H. Humphrey and Daniel Patrick Moynihan relied upon him as trusted strategist and confidant. He often told the story of how President Lyndon B. Johnson held up a motorcade leaving City Hall during a Buffalo visit until “the chairman” joined his limousine.
Among his greatest admirers was Moynihan, whom Crangle strongly supported in his first campaign for the Senate in 1976.
“If it were not for Joe Crangle, I would not be a United States senator today,” Moynihan once said.
Added Humphrey in 1976: “If I’d had the good sense to have Joe Crangle run my campaign in 1968, we’d be having this meeting in the East Room of the White House.”
Possibly no other chairman dominated local politics more than Crangle. While his Democratic organization – upstate’s largest – was not always united behind him, he commanded a party headquarters that responded to every command of the old-fashioned political boss he was. For those who constituted his organization, his word was firm and his decisions final.
He mastered the art of patronage when the word was not considered offensive, and the biggest names in Democratic politics sought his counsel. In recent years he often related the story of how Robert Kennedy called him from Los Angeles on the night of the 1968 California presidential primary to thank him for his own winning efforts on the senator’s behalf in the Michigan primary – the same night he was assassinated.
“I may have been one of the last people to speak to him,” Crangle said.
Even in his later years after retiring from politics, he became the familiar face of election night while serving as an analyst for Channel 4, using his vast array of precinct worker contacts to gather latest returns from key voting district. Invariably, his predictions allowed WIVB-TV to be first to correctly call elections.
The son of Irish immigrants (his father was a clerk for the New York Central Railroad), Crangle grew up in the city’s Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. He was a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Timon High School, where he was elected diocesan and then national president of the Catholic Youth Council, before going on to Canisius College where he was a cheerleader for the Golden Griffins basketball team.
“I came away with the love of the Franciscans and the discipline of the Jesuits,” he often said of the orders of priests who respectively taught him at Timon and Canisius.
Crangle got his first taste of politics at Canisius while successfully running for president of the Student Council. After graduating from Canisius in 1955 and from the SUNY Buffalo Law School in 1959, he joined the staff of then-Chairman Peter J. Crotty and would not leave Democratic Headquarters for another 29 years.
Crangle presided over the Erie County Democratic Party as it began to assume majority status – a fact of political life taken for granted today, but not always the case when the GOP dominated the county scene.
He had the final say on judicial nominations for more than two decades. Ditto for many of those who served in the state Legislature and in Congress, and he forged close relationships with leaders like the late Mayor Frank A. Sedita Sr.
Though he never ran for public office himself, he remained a major power behind the scenes – especially from his former Albany post as a senior staff aide to three Assembly speakers.
But Crangle also made his share of enemies. Organizations like the Frontier Democratic Club comprised of young rebels rebelled against what they called his authoritarian leadership. His wars with former Mayor James D. Griffin were legendary, especially after Griffin challenged a string of endorsed nominees to win City Hall on his own.
Former Gov. Hugh L. Carey dismissed him as state chairman soon after winning his first term in 1974, which The New York Times reported stemmed from pressure on Carey from labor leaders and Crotty, who was once Crangle's mentor. In addition, Crangle was never close to former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo or his son – Andrew M. Cuomo – the current governor.
Indeed, the elder Cuomo once referred to Crangle as a political “non-person,” and never forgot that Crangle opposed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in 1974 and supported former New York Mayor Edward I. Koch for governor in 1982.
He encountered a major bump in the road in the early 1980s when his name appeared in headlines for a drunk driving arrest while working in Albany.
Even after he was forced out of the party helm in 1989 by former Chairman Vincent J. Sorrentino, Crangle remained a behind-the-scenes power for many years. He was chairman of the Erie County Water Authority from 1987 to 1996, was a member of the Democratic National Committee from 1972 to 1992, and as counsel to the Seneca Nation of Indians for several years, often found himself at the forefront of state and Native American disputes.
He worked of counsel at the law firm of Colucci and Gallaher from 1963 until his retirement in 2011, and also was special counsel to the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission from 1990 to 1996.
He attended seven national conventions from 1968 to 1992, was Ted Kennedy’s national director for party affairs during the senator’s 1980 presidential candidacy, and was a member of the Great Lakes Basin Advisory Council.
He received many awards from his alma maters, including the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Canisius in 1990, the John Timon Society Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2000, the Distinguished Alumni Award for Public Service from SUNY Buffalo Law School in 2001 and became a member of the Jesuit National Honor Society in 1955.
Crangle was a member of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and served on the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.
He frequently attended daily Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church in North Buffalo, where he lived for many years, and where he was a eucharistic minister and a former member of the Parish Council.
An Army veteran, Crangle rose to captain during a career in the Reserve that stretched from 1955 to 1965.
He was married to the former Rita J. Henry in 1959. She died in 2012. He is also survived by several children and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.