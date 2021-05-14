Joseph E. Ortolani, 94, sold Volvos and other cars for many years

April 14, 1927 – May 10, 2021
Joseph E. Ortolani, of Clarence, who sold Volvos and other cars for more than 35 years, died May 10 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a period of declining health. He was 94.
Born in Buffalo, he was the older of two boys and the son of a pharmacist. After graduating in 1944 from Canisius High School, he attended Canisius College for a year, then enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Hospital Corps aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hancock in the Pacific just after the close of World War II.
Following service, he returned to Canisius College, earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1950 and was married to the former Harriett Erhart the following year.
Mr. Ortolani began his sales career in 1951 with his wife's family’s business, Erhart Motor Car Co. at Main and West Ferry streets, which was a dealer for Volvo, Jeep, Studebaker and Checker cabs. He remained with the dealership after it moved to North Tonawanda and became Empire Volvo in 1979, and continued with company after it was acquired by Jim Culligan Pontiac in 1984. He retired in 1989.
“He wasn’t a car person,” his son, David, said. “He just wanted to meet people and talk with them. And then he would sell them a car.”
An avid Yankees fan, in retirement he also developed his culinary skills.
“He made things that he enjoyed,” his son said. “He would make a pie and then he would eat the whole pie.”
Initially a Town of Tonawanda resident, he lived in Williamsville before moving to a patio home in Clarence in 1992.
His wife, a former teacher’s aide at Kenmore West High School, was active for many years in the Twentieth Century Club and the Women’s Board at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
In addition to his wife and son, survivors include a daughter, Lucille O. Crotty; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
His younger brother, Minot H. Ortolani, who died in 2012, was longtime executive director of the Buffalo Zoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder.