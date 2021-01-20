Joseph E. Nelson, 100, standout athlete as a student and senior

Nov. 5, 1920 – Dec. 20, 2020
When the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute truant officer came to Joe Nelson’s house in February 1938 to ask why he wasn’t in school, his mother said, “He’s sick.”
Mr. Nelson wasn’t really ailing, though. A star first baseman, he had gotten a contract offer from the Boston Red Sox and he was in North Carolina at spring training camp.
According to Mr. Nelson’s son-in-law, Robert Shookus, every time the truant officer showed up, he was told that Joe was sick.
“Joe played with the best players in the country for six weeks,” Shookus said. “When he came back, he hit .667 for St. Joe’s.”
Mr. Nelson, a business owner who also was a standout senior golfer, died Dec. 20 at his home in Canterbury Woods, Amherst. He was 100.
Born in Kent, Ohio, the second of five children, Joseph Edward Nelson moved to Buffalo as a child. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and a post-graduate year at Bennett High School, he turned down a $75-a-month offer from the Red Sox and accepted a full baseball scholarship to Michigan State University.
A member of ROTC at Michigan State, he was called to serve in the Army in 1943, right after he was married to Delores Ferrick, whom he had met on a blind date for a dance at Transit Valley Country Club. Stationed at Camp Lee, Va., he attained the rank of captain and trained troops. He also played baseball.
“My granddaughter likes to say, ‘My one grandfather carried a gun in the war and my other grandfather carried a baseball bat,’ ” he told The Buffalo News in 2012.
“They had a baseball team as entertainment, the Camp Lee Travelers, and they traveled to play teams from other bases,” his son-in-law said. “He was in charge of the team.”
Returning from service, he turned down an offer from the Red Sox because they would not give him a $1,000 bonus, He played minor league ball for a summer in Oneonta, then began a career in sales.
After a stint with Dulane Fryryte, makers of the first countertop deep fryer, he partnered in 1953 with Donald Heintz, also a manufacturers representative, to form Nelson Heintz Associates, which represented Kitchen-Aid and other makers of household items, with an office in the Larkin Warehouse.
Now located in Williamsville, it has been Nelson Heintz & Shookus since 1977. Mr. Nelson sold the firm to his son-in-law in 1985.
A golfer who regularly shot his age until he retired from the game at 95, he won several super senior championships at the Country Club of Buffalo, where he had become a member in 1972 and served on the board of directors.
He also was a past president of the Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla.
“Besides my married life and children, golf is my biggest thing to do,” he told The News in 2012. “It keeps you active. It keeps your mind going.”
He also enjoyed playing tennis and paddle sports.
A staunch supporter of Buffalo’s pro sports teams, he held season tickets on the 50-yard line for Buffalo Bills games for more than 50 years. He also served on advisory boards for the Buffalo Braves and the National Basketball Association.
A longtime Amherst resident, he moved to Canterbury Woods about 10 years ago. He and his wife spent winters in their condominium in Juno Beach, Fla.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Dr. John; three daughters, Christine Shookus, Patricia Fast and Jeanne Ross; a sister, Helene Whopperer; a brother, Thomas; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.