Joseph E. Nelson, 100, standout athlete as a student and senior

Nov. 5, 1920 – Dec. 20, 2020

When the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute truant officer came to Joe Nelson’s house in February 1938 to ask why he wasn’t in school, his mother said, “He’s sick.”

Mr. Nelson wasn’t really ailing, though. A star first baseman, he had gotten a contract offer from the Boston Red Sox and he was in North Carolina at spring training camp.

According to Mr. Nelson’s son-in-law, Robert Shookus, every time the truant officer showed up, he was told that Joe was sick.

“Joe played with the best players in the country for six weeks,” Shookus said. “When he came back, he hit .667 for St. Joe’s.”

Mr. Nelson, a business owner who also was a standout senior golfer, died Dec. 20 at his home in Canterbury Woods, Amherst. He was 100.

Born in Kent, Ohio, the second of five children, Joseph Edward Nelson moved to Buffalo as a child. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and a post-graduate year at Bennett High School, he turned down a $75-a-month offer from the Red Sox and accepted a full baseball scholarship to Michigan State University.