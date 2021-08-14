Joseph D. Latona, 80, led NFTA in mid-1980s, was Clarence engineer

In 1984, Mr. Latona told the Associated Press: "We see it as a tremendous thing for Buffalo. Not only has it provided a tremendous amount of jobs for local workers, but the future extensions will be able to draw people downtown."

After heading the NFTA for more than two years, Mr. Latona was fired by the agency's commissioners in late 1985 amid political upheaval.

He opened Latona Associates, consulting engineers, then in 1989 was hired as Town of Clarence engineer. In that role, he was also head of the Building Department, administrator of the town's flood plans and the Clarence Center sanitary sewer district, and a member of the Plumbing Board.

Mr. Latona unexpectedly resigned in 1993, complaining that town leaders didn't understand the importance of building and engineering concerns and warning that the suburb would be the next target of developers, after Amherst, where the building and engineering departments had a substantially larger staff than his six people.

"I strongly urge future town boards to recognize the importance, significance and critical role that the Engineering and Building departments fill in the town and its future,” Mr. Latona wrote in his letter of resignation.