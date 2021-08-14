Joseph D. Latona, 80, led NFTA in mid-1980s, was Clarence engineer

Jan. 20, 1941 – July 27, 2021
Most people knew Joseph D. Latona from his public roles as a former Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority executive director and longtime Clarence town engineer.
Far from just a desk-bound administrator, he was "not afraid to get into the trenches to see a problem firsthand, and had a real respect for the people who worked for him," said his wife of 30 years, Barbara Latona.
Mr. Latona died July 27 in the hospice unit at Brothers of Mercy in Clarence after a lengthy illness. The Clarence resident was 80.
He was born in Buffalo, the first of four children of Salvatore and Angeline Cataldo Latona, and graduated in 1958 from Kensington High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
Mr. Latona earned two degrees in civil engineering, a bachelor's in 1966 from the Indiana Institute of Technology and a master's degree in 1970 from the University at Buffalo.
From 1977 to 1983, he worked for what became Krehbiel Associates, where he rose to the rank of vice president and CEO.
In late 1983, he was hired as executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, at the time the NFTA was building downtown Buffalo's $600 million light rail rapid transit system.
In 1984, Mr. Latona told the Associated Press: "We see it as a tremendous thing for Buffalo. Not only has it provided a tremendous amount of jobs for local workers, but the future extensions will be able to draw people downtown."
After heading the NFTA for more than two years, Mr. Latona was fired by the agency's commissioners in late 1985 amid political upheaval.
He opened Latona Associates, consulting engineers, then in 1989 was hired as Town of Clarence engineer. In that role, he was also head of the Building Department, administrator of the town's flood plans and the Clarence Center sanitary sewer district, and a member of the Plumbing Board.
Mr. Latona unexpectedly resigned in 1993, complaining that town leaders didn't understand the importance of building and engineering concerns and warning that the suburb would be the next target of developers, after Amherst, where the building and engineering departments had a substantially larger staff than his six people.
"I strongly urge future town boards to recognize the importance, significance and critical role that the Engineering and Building departments fill in the town and its future,” Mr. Latona wrote in his letter of resignation.
“For the most part, anything of significance that is happening in the town comes through, or is initiated by, one of these departments," he wrote. "They are on the cutting edge."
He and his wife, the former Barbara Schrock, then moved to Florida, where he worked as a consulting engineer for Ecology and Environment Inc.
After three years, Mr. Latona moved to Colden. In 1998, he was again appointed Clarence town engineer, a post he held until his retirement in 2011. That year, March 26 was declared Joseph Latona Day in Clarence.
"He loved his job," said his wife. "He was an expert engineer and also a people person and a great administrator."
He also had a flair for eye-catching attire, including yellow pants.
"He could coordinate and interface with a lot of different people," his wife said. "He often talked about being an optimist, and the glass being half-full."
He was a longtime volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, first with the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Co., then in Coral Springs, Fla., then with the Colden Fire Co., finally with Clarence Center again.
In his retirement, Mr. Latona also did some consulting work and enjoyed golf.
Survivors also include his former wife, Sharon Eich; two daughters, Gina McCreary and Jenny Duffy: three sons, Joseph Jr., James and Jeremy; two sisters, Carey Jo Keeler and Lyris Boren; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Clarence Center Fire Hall, 9415 Clarence Center Road, Clarence, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.