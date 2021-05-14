Joseph A. Teresi, 68, former supervisor of parking enforcement in Buffalo

Oct. 18, 1952 – May 8, 2021

Joseph A. Teresi, former supervisor of parking enforcement for the City of Buffalo, died May 8 in his Town of Tonawanda home after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children, he attended School 18 and Grover Cleveland High School, where he was a member of Kappa Beta fraternity. After graduating in 1971, he served in the Army stateside.

Mr. Teresi worked for the City of Buffalo in a variety of jobs. He was a tire mechanic and tractor trailer operator before moving to California for a couple of years. Returning to work for the city in 1981, he joined the Parking Enforcement Bureau in 1984 as an enforcement officer. He served as supervisor for eight years, retiring in 2006.

During the Masiello administration, he and North Council Member Marc Coppola streamlined parking regulations, including the designations for alternate-side streets.

Active in Local 264, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, he was a steward and chairman.

Hundreds of his letters and articles on various topics were published in The Buffalo News for more than 40 years.