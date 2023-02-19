July 18, 1932 – Feb. 9, 2023

Joseph A. Rimbeck, a retired Buffalo Police Department homicide detective, died Feb. 9 in Erie County Medical Center after a short illness. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, the son of German immigrants, he grew up on a farm, graduated in 1951 from Bishop Timon High School and enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War in 1952. He held the rank of storekeeper third-class and served aboard the USS Rankin on tours of duty in the Pacific, Atlantic, Caribbean and Mediterranean.

Following his discharge, he was a milk delivery man before he joined the Buffalo Police Department in 1966. First assigned to the Genesee Station, he later worked from the Southside Station and the Kensington Station, where he received an award for acts of courage and heroism in 1976.

He completed a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and, after he was promoted to detective at the Kensington Station, he received a commendation in 1981 for helping in the quick capture of a bank robber. He became a homicide detective in 1986 and retired from the force in 1994.

He then took a full-time job as a security guard in the Mohawk Building in downtown Buffalo, retiring when he was 84.

A former Cheektowaga resident, he moved to a country home in Alden to accommodate his large family. He often spent time at Alden Lanes, which is operated by his son Daniel.

He and his wife of 66 years, the former Shirley Schiersing, a retired Thruway toll collector, enjoyed traveling, taking numerous cruises to Hawaii. Their most recent trip was to the Vatican in Rome, Italy..

In addition to his wife, survivors include six sons, Joseph, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Donald and Daniel; four daughters, Shirley Heimburger, Susan Whipple, Mary Jo Wieszala and Elizabeth Stranz; a sister, Mary Haslinger; 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Feb. 15 in St. John's Catholic Church, Alden.