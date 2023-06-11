March 21, 1928 – June 6, 2023

Joseph A. Petrozzi looked out the window of his dry-cleaning shop in Niagara Falls one frigid winter day in 1966, saw two youngsters walking to school in light jackets and it touched his heart.

"So I asked some of my customers if they had any children who outgrew their coats and jackets," he told Buffalo News reporter Denise Jewell Gee in 2007. "I had a bunch of people give me some coats. So when I'd see these kids come down the street, I would make them come in the store and I would put a jacket on them.

"To see these young little children when they get something like that, their smile on their faces, you see them going down the street nice and warm, it's a nice feeling.

"I decided to put a box in front of the store with a note on it, 'Coats for Kids.' ... Before you knew it, the box was full. We would empty the box and they kept coming in."

Mr. Petrozzi served for many years as president and spokesman for the Western New York chapter of the National Cleaners Association, which adopted the program and took it to other cities in the region and then nationwide. It now includes clothing giveaways to teens and adults.

"It's so hard to believe sometimes that something will grow from a small town and go national," he said in 2007, "and this is one of the things that did."

For their efforts, Mr. Petrozzi and his family received the Humanitarian Award from the United Way of Niagara in 2003.

He died June 6. He was 95.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a 1946 graduate of Niagara Falls High School and served for two years in the Army, stationed with occupying forces in Japan.

He joined his uncle, Sam Viso, in opening Capitol Cleaners and Feldman Furs in 1948 on Main Street. He operated the business for many years with his wife, the former Grace Chiarenza, whom he married in 1950, and with his son Russell. It expanded into locations in Lewiston, the Town of Niagara and Grand Island

Mr. Petrozzi became national president of the National Cleaners Association, later the Neighborhood Cleaners Association International, and was a longtime member of the organization's state board of directors. He also was a past president of the Niagara Professional Cleaners and Tailors Association.

He was the longest tenured member of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and served on its board of directors and its dispute settlement committee.

He also was the longest-serving board member of the Health Association of Niagara County and was treasurer for many years. He received the organization's President's Award for Distinguished Service in 2008.

His wife Grace, whom he met while she was working in the Capitol Theater near his dry-cleaning shop, died in 2015.

In addition to his son, Russell, a longtime Niagara Falls School Board member; survivors include a daughter, Marcia Britton; a brother, Chuck; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.