Feb. 14, 1935 – March 3, 2023

After more than a decade teaching at various elementary schools in the Buffalo Public Schools, Johnnie Mayo was appointed the first principal of BUILD Academy in 1970, its inaugural year.

Conceived during the Civil Rights era, the development of BUILD Academy, now BUILD Community School, was one of Mrs. Mayo's proudest accomplishments. It was the first public school in the city to provide full-day kindergarten, free breakfast and on-site dental services.

She went on to become the first African American woman to be BPS' assistant superintendent for elementary education.

Mrs. Mayo died March 3. She was 86.

Born Johnnie Mae Bolden in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest of seven children, she attended elementary school there and developed a voracious appetite for reading.

She moved to Buffalo with her family during childhood and graduated, with honors, from the former Fosdick Masten Park High School. At 16, she began a lifelong commitment to community service as a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer at the campaign headquarters of various political candidates.

She graduated from what was then Buffalo State Teachers College in 1959 and began a 37-year career in education. During her 15 years at BUILD Academy, she helped develop an honors program for students of advanced academic proficiency, and started foreign language classes at the elementary level.

In partnership with Buffalo State, Mrs. Mayo helped launch a career ladder program at BUILD Academy for parents who had been classroom aides at the school so they could earn professional certification as teacher assistants. Some of them went on to pursue college degrees and professional careers.

In 1983, Mrs. Mayo served as a project consultant for the U.S. Department of Education. She offered technical assistance on alternative practices related to the overrepresentation of Black and minority students in classes for what was then called the educable mentally retarded. Those alternative practices were adopted by school districts throughout the country.

In 1985, the Buffalo Board of Education appointed her to the position of supervising principal. She was one of four appointed to the post, and the only woman. She became assistant superintendent for elementary education in 1990.

After retirement in 1993, she continued to mentor newly appointed administrators throughout Western New York. She also taught a graduate course in education at Buffalo State.

Mrs. Mayo served on numerous organizational boards, including Housing Opportunities Made Equal, and the board of Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services. She was also a board member and mentor for girls in the Buffalo Prep program.

She also was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior for more than five decades, served on its board of education and chaired the church's 75th anniversary celebration in 2001.

Mrs. Mayo was a Golden Life Member and past president of the Gamma Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, chaired many committees and was a delegate to national and international conferences. She received Gamma Phi Omega's Ouida H. Clapp Distinguished Sisterhood Award and the Spirit of AKA Award. She also was a Platinum member of the Buffalo Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

She also received numerous awards for community service, including the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club's Sojourner Truth Award, and the National Conference for Community and Justice's Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award. In 2021, Buffalo State presented her with its Hal D. Payne Educational Opportunity Lifetime Service Award.

A longtime Grand Island resident, Mrs. Mayo enjoyed golf, traveling with family, playing dominoes, completing daily crossword puzzles and an occasional visit to the casino.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John A.; a son, Michael; a daughter, Gina Mayo-Hawk; two sisters, Jean Turner and Sandra Bolden; two brothers, John Bolden and Billy Bolden; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd.