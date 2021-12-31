Johnnie H. Hodges Sr., 96, WWII vet whose eviction from his home drew national outpouring of support

On Nov. 6, 2015, more than 100 well-wishers – including Mayor Byron W. Brown and Assemblywoman Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes – gathered to greet him as he triumphantly returned home.

Standing on his porch, the soft-spoken, 90-year-old Mr. Hodges said, “I knew this time would come and it came today. The last words I’m going to say are, thank God.”

He left his beloved home for the last time in early December when he became ill and was admitted to the VA hospital in Buffalo. He died there Dec. 23, two minutes before Christmas Eve, his daughter Robin E. Hodges said. He was 96.

She and her brother say that since his death friends and neighbors have been sharing stories of how their father was always eager to help others in need.

They say it proves that while he might not have owned much, he was a wealthy man when it came to love and respect from others.

“My friends would come over when something was wrong with their car and my father would take a look, usually fix it, and teach us what to do. He loved to work on cars,” Johnnie H. Hodges Jr. said.