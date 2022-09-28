John W. Welte, 78, research scientist renowned for study of addictions

June 9, 1944 – Sept. 24, 2022

When John Welte, senior research scientist at the University at Buffalo's Research Institute on Addictions, launched his last major investigation in 2010, the results came as a surprise.

He had received a $3 million grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for a three-year study of problem gambling to see if the problem had gotten worse during the previous 10 years as anti-wagering laws were relaxed and more casinos were built nationwide.

Dr. Welte and his associates, including his longtime co-researcher Dr. Grace Barnes, did interviews, analyzed trends and collected information on where gamblers lived, how far they were from gambling spots and how laws had changed. It was generally expected that more opportunities to place a bet would result in more problem gamblers. But it didn't.

In an interview with a UB publication in 2015, Dr. Welte suggested that might have been due to adaptation.

"The adaptation hypothesis suggests that when there’s an increase in exposure to gambling venues, the immediate response will be an increase in the rate of problem gambling," he said, "but that will trail off and perhaps even decline when people adapt resistance to it."

Dr. Welte had announced his retirement before the study started, but he continued doing research part-time for several more years.

Recognized internationally for his studies of addictions, he died Sept. 24 after suffering a fall in his Amherst home. He was 78.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., John William Welte was one of four children. His father was a tool designer for Westinghouse. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and remained at home while earning his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Carnegie Technical Institute, now Carnegie Mellon University. A couple of undergraduate courses in psychology led him to change his field of study in graduate school.

While completing his doctorate in psychology at UB, he worked at the Survey Research Center, where he developed the methods and principles that guided his research into alcoholism, drug abuse and problem gambling.

His studies of online betting suggested that it did not significantly increase the number of problem gamblers, but it made their addictions worse.

"That's pure gambling," he told Buffalo News reporter Steven T. Watson in 2007. "You don't have any of the experience. There's no shows with washed-up entertainers. There's no free buffet. It's just you losing your money."

During his 38-year career, Dr. Welte authored more than 100 articles, many with his colleague Dr. Barnes, and reviewed articles for scientific journals. His studies looked at links between gambling and other addictions and studied factors in addiction such as ethnicity, geographic location and delinquency.

An Amherst resident since 1978, he was known for his sharp sense of humor, his anecdotes and his deep memory of film trivia.

He was an avid bird watcher, registered sightings of 859 different species and could identify hundreds of them just by their songs. He kept meticulous records of birds he had seen, creating his own computer software to do it before commercial programs became available.

He was a competitive duplicate bridge player in college and graduate school, finishing second in a national college team tournament. He met his wife, the former Martha Goodman, at a bridge game in the UB Student Union.

"He came in and sat down and kibbitzed," she said. "He looked at me and said, 'Didn't I see you playing duplicate bridge in Pittsburgh?'" They were married in 1973.

In retirement, he took the game up again with his wife as his partner and recently attained the rank of Sapphire Life Master.

In addition to his wife, a retired professor at Empire State College and a founder, manager and violinist with the Amherst Chamber Ensemble, survivors include a son, David; a daughter, Ruth Rangan; a brother, Robert; a sister, Betty Snavely, and a granddaughter.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.