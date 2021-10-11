John W. Drew, 82, retired electrician died soon after beloved wife

It was while working as an electrician in the 1980s that he was badly injured when a co-worker accidentally turned on the power while he was standing on a ladder.

"It electrocuted him and sent him flying across the room," his son said. "It was so strong that it would have and should have killed him." But he recovered and returned to work.

After retiring in the 1990s, Mr. Drew remained an active member of the union's retirees group, logging around 56 years with the union until his health began to fail.

Even in retirement, Mr. Drew never stopped working. "He would help out anyone who asked," including helping people move, do repairs or build things. When he helped out his son on what they called "Drew projects," they took their time, his son said.

"Looking back, I think it was because we just enjoyed working together," he said.

Mr. Drew was a North Bailey Fire Co. volunteer firefighter and later an active member of its exempt organization.

He also belonged to a local Elks club and the Moose Lodge in Elkland, Pa., as well as the Park Athletic Club of the Tonawandas.

After the Navy, he played semi-pro football and softball and golfed and bowled for many years.