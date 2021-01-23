John T. Pitrello, 72, Lockport alderman who helped build city's arena

March 30, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2021
From City Hall to the Cornerstone Arena, John T. Pitrello wore many hats in Lockport and left a legacy of achievement and laughter.
The former alderman and founding board member of the ice arena died Jan. 14 in Mercy Hospital, Buffalo. He was 72.
Mr. Pitrello, known as "Tate," was renowned for his sense of humor, his wide circle of friends and his determination in getting things done for Lockport.
"Tate was my inspiration to keep going with the ice rink," said John J. Ottaviano, who was president of the board that started work in 2007 to find a site and funds to build the twin-rink complex, which opened in 2014.
"Tate was with me from Day One, when the committee started," Ottaviano said. "It was so hard and there were times when it just seemed impossible to build a $15 million arena. There were two or three meetings where after the meeting he would look at me and say, 'We're going to keep going, right?' "
"You would be hard-pressed to find a guy who loved hockey and the City of Lockport more than he did," arena Executive Director Shelley Unocic wrote in a Facebook post. "Tate would do anything for anyone, without expecting anything in return. The first time Tate introduced himself, he handed me his business card and said, 'Anything you need, let me know and I'll get it handled.' I knew I could count on him to see it through every time. He never let me down."
"The hours and blood, sweat and tears he put into that arena were something he'd never acknowledge," said Julie Pitrello, Mr. Pitrello's daughter.
"He was full of charisma and character," his daughter said. "He never met a stranger."
"It was uncanny. He knew everything about the city," said Lawrence M. Eggert, former Lockport police chief, who worked with Mr. Pitrello during the latter's 21 years as a member of the city Police Board.
"He was well-grounded. He would listen to everybody," Eggert said. "The crazier it got, the calmer he was."
Mr. Pitrello was first elected 3rd Ward alderman in 1989, when he was working as a truck driver at Frontier Stone, and held the seat for eight years.
After losing a bid for Niagara County legislator in 1997, Mr. Pitrello came back to City Hall, winning an alderman at large seat in 1999 and serving two years as Council president before he was defeated in the 2001 election.
He frequently – as in, practically every week – lightened the scene with quips and jokes, frequently using a colleague, Richard P. Corica, as his straight man and foil.
One night, a resident complained about city snowplows frequently wrecking mailboxes in his neighborhood. Mr. Pitrello asked what street the person lived on. When he was told, Mr. Pitrello replied, "Oh, that's the practice street."
"He was always looking out for the average Joe, the working-class guy," recalled Ottaviano, who was corporation counsel during most of Mr. Pitrello's Council tenure.
"The blue-collar workers were near and dear to his heart," said Richard P. Mullaney, former city clerk and budget director. He said he met Mr. Pitrello at age 13, when Mr. Pitrello was a summer youth leader at Rogers Avenue Park.
"He was one of my boyhood heroes. He was cool. He was tough. He was a ballplayer," Mullaney said. "He just had a way with us as kids."
Mr. Pitrello was born in Rochester and graduated from Lockport High School.
He was always involved in sports, coaching and umpiring Little League baseball and supporting the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was named a member of the local Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019 for his work at the arena.
Mr. Pitrello also loved horse racing, and spent some time working for the state Racing and Wagering Board at Buffalo Raceway, starting in 2000.
Survivors include his wife, the former Janet McCabe; daughters Michelle Fellenz and Julie Pitrello; a stepson, Tracey Maracle Pitrello; a brother, Michael Pitrello; and a grandson.
Private services will be held at a future date.