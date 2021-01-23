John T. Pitrello, 72, Lockport alderman who helped build city's arena

March 30, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2021

From City Hall to the Cornerstone Arena, John T. Pitrello wore many hats in Lockport and left a legacy of achievement and laughter.

The former alderman and founding board member of the ice arena died Jan. 14 in Mercy Hospital, Buffalo. He was 72.

Mr. Pitrello, known as "Tate," was renowned for his sense of humor, his wide circle of friends and his determination in getting things done for Lockport.

"Tate was my inspiration to keep going with the ice rink," said John J. Ottaviano, who was president of the board that started work in 2007 to find a site and funds to build the twin-rink complex, which opened in 2014.

"Tate was with me from Day One, when the committee started," Ottaviano said. "It was so hard and there were times when it just seemed impossible to build a $15 million arena. There were two or three meetings where after the meeting he would look at me and say, 'We're going to keep going, right?' "