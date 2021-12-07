John T. Cheff, 92, helped people in need through his job and community connections

June 24, 1929 – Nov. 24, 2021

John T. Cheff never forgot what it felt like to grow up in Pennsylvania’s coal country.

“He came up from poverty,” his son, Louis P., said. “He understood having nothing. When he could help, he would help you.”

As an assistant to the plant manager at Hooker Chemical Corp., he found jobs for dozens of people. He provided assistance in other ways through the connections he developed during 40 years as a key worker in political campaigns in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.

“My father was a streets guy,” his son said. “He knew a lot of people, politically and otherwise.”

He died Nov. 24 in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, after a brief illness. He was 92.

Born in Force, Pa., between St. Mary’s and DuBois, Mr. Cheff came to Niagara Falls with his family in the early 1940s and attended Niagara Falls High School. Despite a diagnosis of bone cancer, which he struggled with for the rest of his life, he enlisted in the Army and served for about a year stateside before receiving a medical discharge.