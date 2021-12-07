John T. Cheff, 92, helped people in need through his job and community connections

June 24, 1929 – Nov. 24, 2021
John T. Cheff never forgot what it felt like to grow up in Pennsylvania’s coal country.
“He came up from poverty,” his son, Louis P., said. “He understood having nothing. When he could help, he would help you.”
As an assistant to the plant manager at Hooker Chemical Corp., he found jobs for dozens of people. He provided assistance in other ways through the connections he developed during 40 years as a key worker in political campaigns in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
“My father was a streets guy,” his son said. “He knew a lot of people, politically and otherwise.”
He died Nov. 24 in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, after a brief illness. He was 92.
Born in Force, Pa., between St. Mary’s and DuBois, Mr. Cheff came to Niagara Falls with his family in the early 1940s and attended Niagara Falls High School. Despite a diagnosis of bone cancer, which he struggled with for the rest of his life, he enlisted in the Army and served for about a year stateside before receiving a medical discharge.
He took a job at Hooker Chemical as a stockroom clerk and advanced to become assistant to plant manager Jay Martinez before retiring after 27 years in the mid 1970s. He then worked for another 10 years in the Niagara Falls City Clerk’s Office as a license inspector.
Mr. Cheff remained active in local, county and state politics until he was past 80 and campaigned for many candidates. He used his numerous contacts in unions and the public and private sector to help people and community projects.
“He worked in many judges’ races and mayoral campaigns,” his son said. “He was a registered Democrat, but he supported the candidate. He supported a lot of Republicans along the way. He enjoyed backing an underdog and becoming victorious.”
He was well-known for his culinary specialties. He made Italian sausage and soppressata, a dry-cured salami, from a family recipe. For his Hen of the Woods mushroom dish, he gathered the main ingredient himself from under oak trees throughout the area.
“He had stops,” his son said. “You have to know where to find them.”
He enjoyed gambling on horses and regularly visited racetracks throughout upstate New York and southern Ontario, Off-Track Betting parlors and the Seneca Niagara Casino.
He had known his wife, the former Jean M. DeLuke, as a child in a neighboring town in Pennsylvania. Her family also moved to Niagara Falls and they were married in 1952. A beautician, she died in 2002.
In addition to his son, survivors include a sister, Ann Agosti; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 29 in Holy Family Parish at Mount Carmel Church, Niagara Falls.