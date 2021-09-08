John R. Webb, 92, was co-founder of Crowley Webb agency

Aug. 2, 1929 – Aug. 17, 2021

John R. Webb, the creative mind behind Buffalo's Crowley Webb marketing communications agency, needed just a few tools to bring his ideas to life.

"He was old school in a good way," said his daughter, Jane Anne Webb. "A pencil and his creative brain were the tools of his trade. He was one of a kind."

Mr. Webb, who moved to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 2008, died in Windsor at Celebration Assisted Living in Kissimmee, where he had lived for just over a month. He was 92.

In a post on the Crowley Webb website, Chairman and CEO Jim Hettich wrote that he was hired three months after Mr. Webb retired, so he missed "witnessing him working on designs at his desk with just two triangles – no T-square, no drawing table, and definitely no Mac."

Hettich also lauded Mr. Webb for his "warm yet imposing presence around the office," for making employees "feel good about themselves and even better about their work," and demonstrating "how to dress, how to present, how to behave as a creative."

"I missed all that," Hettich wrote, and although the two were never co-workers, they became friends of 20 years. "But I am fully aware of its impact on who we are as an agency today."