John R. McClive, 88, Buffalo Forge engineer, Rotary Club director

Nov. 13, 1933 – June 25, 2022

After reading Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay “The Over-Soul” while he was a college student, John R. McClive resolved to dedicate his life to doing good for others.

Although he was a mechanical engineer, for a while he considered becoming a clergyman. Instead, as his son Curtis noted in a eulogy, he decided to do good through organizations.

His first choice was the Salvation Army, which he joined in 1959. He was active for more than 60 years as a holiday bell-ringer and serving dinners to the needy.

He found another avenue in 1979 when he joined the Rotary Club of Buffalo. He enlivened the monthly newsletter, the COG, with humorous poems and in 2005 he became executive director, a post he held for nine years. Many considered him to be the face of the club.

During his tenure, the club supported the Cradle Beach camp and the construction of its Rotary Field sports facility. The club also raised $500,000 to help create the Frank Lloyd Wright Fontana Boathouse for the West Side Rowing Club. He received Rotary's Paul Harris Fellow award.

He died June 25 under hospice care in his home in Buffalo after a short illness. He was 88.

The youngest of four boys, John Robert McClive spent his early years in Hamburg and was a 1951 graduate of Lafayette High School, where he was a member of the tennis team and the rowing team.

He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1955 from the University of Buffalo, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and the Air Force ROTC program. He also was a member of the Arnold Air Society, an honorary society within ROTC.

Commissioned as an officer, he was a pilot and attained the rank of first lieutenant. His son Curtis said that while Mr. McClive was stationed in Alabama, “he went to a movie theater one night with a few of his fellow pilots to see Elvis Presley’s ‘Love Me Tender.’ As a response to his disgust with the Jim Crow laws in place at the time, he chose to not sit in the ‘whites only’ section but to instead sit in the balcony, where the Black people were required to sit."

He was an engineer for Buffalo Forge Co. and worked in design engineering, sales engineering and marketing. His son noted that “he was proud to work at the company where Willis Carrier had invented electrically powered air conditioning nearly 60 years earlier.”

A member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, he received several awards from state and national professional engineering organizations. In recent years, he gave lectures on Buffalo Forge’s role in the development of modern air conditioning systems.

In 1979, when his son Curtis acquired a Texas Instruments TI-58, one of the first programmable calculators, he learned how to program it himself and use it for retrieving information.

His son noted, “He realized he could reduce the Buffalo Forge sales engineering team’s response time to customer inquiries about fans, blowers, air conditioners and the like by replacing a notebook full of look-up tables and charts with a programmable calculator that could calculate the same information. This was a few years before the first IBM PC came on the market.”

After he retired from Buffalo Forge in the late 1980s, he worked with Computer Systems Integrated, providing one-on-one help to entrepreneurs setting up their computers.

A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, he was co-chair of the Re-entry Friends program, which helped people readjust after their release from jail through mentoring and finding jobs. When the program began to serve at-risk Bennett High School students, he tutored them in math.

In the 1970s, he started researching the history of Westminster’s Gothic stained glass windows and the biblical stories they depict. He gave lectures about them and provided commentaries to visitors in the church’s open door programs during the Allentown Art Festival.

He and the former Louise House Eder were married in Westminster in 1985. They made annual trips abroad and in Europe, Greece, Turkey and Israel.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Catharine McGovern and Caren Weaver; two sons, Colin and Curtis; and two stepsons, Jeffrey Eder and William Eder.

A celebration of his life was held July 1 in Westminster Presbyterian Church.