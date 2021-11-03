John Lee Hurley Sr., 95, successor in fourth-generation Buffalo business

Aug. 26, 1926 – Oct. 25, 2021

John Lee Hurley Sr. started his career as an attorney, then became the key successor in what is now a fourth-generation Buffalo business.

While attending Georgetown University Law School in Washington, D.C., he met Maryann Haberl, a student at Chevy Chase College who was from Buffalo. Her father, George J. Haberl, owned and operated Commercial Pipe and Supply Corp., a distributor of pipes, valves and fittings that he had founded in 1933.

They were married in 1951 after he graduated 16th in his law school class and came back to Buffalo. He was associated with the law firm of Kenefick, Cook, Mitchel, Bass and Letchworth, currently Phillips Lytle, for about five years. Then, he joined Commercial Pipe and Supply Corp. as vice president.

He bought Commercial Pipe and Supply in 1972 and served as president and chief executive officer until 2004. Since then, the company has been owned by his son, John L. Hurley Jr. His grandson, John L. Hurley III, now is president and CEO.

Mr. Hurley died Oct. 25 in his home in Palm Beach, Fla., after a period of declining health. He was 95.