John J. Kaczorowski, 80, union leader who strengthened labor movement locally

April 2, 1942 – Nov. 4, 2022

John J. Kaczorowski, who brought unity and strength to the labor movement locally during his nine years as president of the Buffalo Council AFL-CIO, died Nov. 4 in Erie County Medical Center after a short illness. He was 80.

He convinced large union locals such as the Civil Service Employees Association to join the council and helped set up an alternative health care plan for union members. His duties took him to countless meetings, rallies, picket lines, press conferences, picnics and funerals.

He also led the union organization's political activities and acted as a peacemaker between rival Democrat factions. His support helped bring President Bill Clinton to Buffalo for a rally in the KeyBank Center following his impeachment and he stood beside then-Sen. Hillary Clinton in Buffalo’s annual Labor Day Parade.

After stepping down, he remained active as a political consultant to the Western New York Area Labor Federation. He met former Polish President Lech Walesa and many national, state and local political figures.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up on the city's East Side, attending St. Adelbert's School and School 9. After graduating from Emerson High School, he took a job at the Harrison Radiator Plant on Clyde Avenue, where his father Joseph and brother Ronald worked, then transferred to the General Motors Tonawanda Engine Plant, where he was a millwright.

He was active in Local 774, United Auto Workers, one of the most successful UAW units in the country, serving as a benefits representative for employees at the Tonawanda plant, and was elected president of the local in 1993. Working with management, he helped create hundreds of jobs.

When he ran for president of the Buffalo Council AFL-CIO in 1996, he received 82% of the vote at the Council's delegate meeting. He succeeded longtime president George L. Wessel as head of the group that represented about 100,000 workers in 200 union locals.

"Over the years, (Mr.) Kaczorowski has developed a reputation as a soft-spoken leader capable of bringing people together for a common goal," Buffalo News business reporter James T. Madore wrote prior to his election.

"You don't want to be militant," he told another interviewer at the time. "You need to sit at the desk and discuss the problem."

During his time as president, he was vice chairman of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, served for eight years on the ECMC Board of Managers and was vice chairman for labor for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

He also was a board member of Buffalo and Erie County Private Industry Council and a member of Niagara Frontier Industrial Education Council.

He was honored with a number of awards. He received the 1996 Am-Pol Eagle Citizen of the Year Award for Labor and the Gene Mays Award in 1997 from the Western New York Council of the Communications Workers of America.

Considered as a candidate for Cheektowaga supervisor, he ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Assemblyman Dennis H. Gabryszak in 2008 in the Democratic primary and with Republican and Working Families endorsements in the general election. He also lost a bid for a seat on the Cheektowaga Town Board in 2009, running as a Republican.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Diane Niedbalski, a former keypunch operator in the Erie County Department of Finance; a daughter, Tina Kaczorowski-Gajewski; a sister, Marcia Meyers, a brother, Ronald; and two granddaughters.

Services will be held at a later date.