John J. Brownschidle, 92, home builder who coached champion youth hockey teams

“The first day I played,” Jack recalled, “my dad said, ‘You’re my son. I’ve got to be hard on you. I have to have you be the hardest-working guy on the ice.’ I kept that in my mind.”

Mr. Brownschidle was part of the first class enshrined in the Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977 and was inducted onto the Amherst Chamber of Commerce Avenue of Athletes in 1986.

In 2000, he received the J. Michael Duffett Memorial Award, which is presented by the Buffalo Sabres every year to an outstanding Western New York amateur hockey coach.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, he played amateur hockey in Buffalo as a teen. A standout as an outfielder for the baseball team at Parker High School in Clarence, he was invited to tryout camp with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mr. Brownschidle served in the Army National Guard and worked in construction with Jurek Builders until he started his own company, Donlo Builders, in 1961. Beginning as a home builder, he went on to construct apartment buildings and condominiums. He also built the Beaver Meadow Audubon Center’s visitor center in Java and was a real estate developer.

“He would buy a bunch of lots, put up a model home and then sell homes,” his son Lee said.