John H. Niziol, 79, did Army service in underground nuclear-powered Arctic city

Oct. 15, 1941 – April 20, 2021
When John H. Niziol was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam era, he probably didn't expect to be stationed in a nuclear-powered city under the Greenland ice cap.
But in July of 1965, the Lackawanna native found himself "on top of the world," as a newspaper headline read, stationed at Camp Century, the futuristic nuclear-powered "city under the ice."
Pvt. First Class Niziol, trained as an electrician in high school, was attached to the Research Support Group, headquartered in Fort Belvoir, Va.
"He did talk about it a lot," said Mr. Niziol's son James of his father's six months in the Arctic. "My dad loved to talk, he was a storyteller, and it was probably the greatest adventure of his life."
Mr. Niziol, a third-generation Bethlehem Steel employee who worked there for 41 years, died in Erie County Medical Center after a lengthy illness. The Alden resident was 79.
He was the third of five children of Isidore and Lillian Wojtan Niziol. He was a 1960 graduate of Lackawanna High School, where he studied vocational electricity and played on the football, bowling and tennis teams. He was also active in student council, the stage crew, and the magazine campaign, which raised money for Our Lady of Victory Home. At graduation, Mr. Niziol received the E.J. Robinson Handbook Award for Electrical Shop achievement.
He worked briefly at Westinghouse, then started at Bethlehem Steel before entering the Army in February 1964.
At Camp Century, where Mr. Niziol wore an insulated hat, a long coat with a fur collar and dark aviator sunglasses, soldiers worked on testing the small nuclear reactors and took deep ice core samples to study environmental changes.
Just to get to Camp Century, Mr. Niziol would tell his family, the soldiers rode in vehicles that resembled train boxcars on sled runners that were pulled by tractors, his son said. "To get out to the camp from where they were stationed in Greenland, there were miles of posted flags, and you had to stay within those posted flags, or you would be dropping into huge crevasses," James Niziol said.
Although his rank was as a Specialist 4 E4, or electrician, Mr. Niziol was involved in collecting the core samples. His son said, "He told us one time he was lowered into this huge cavern on a bosun's chair, like a plank with rope, and he had to break through a layer of ice that was over the fresh water, and while he was hanging in that bosun's chair, he carved his initials in the side of the ice cave. My dad was a character."
His Arctic assignment wasn't all ice and snow, though. Mr. Niziol also operated the grill at a small restaurant at the camp, making hot dogs and french fries, his son said, played guitar, "and for fun, they would go ice-skiing behind snowmobiles and tractors."
He was honorably discharged in February 1966 with a good conduct medal and an expert rifleman medal.
Mr. Niziol returned to Bethlehem Steel, where through the years he worked as an electrician and a motor inspector and in the tool shop and strip mill. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 2002 after 41 years.
On Jan. 24, 1970, he married Charlotte M. Meredith in St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Lackawanna.
In 2004, the Niziols moved from Lackawanna to Alden.
Mr. Niziol was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477 and the Lackawanna Dom Polski Social Club.
Mr. Niziol was a private pilot, rated to fly both single- and multi-engine planes. He was also an avid hunter.
"My dad was a big naturalist, same as his father," said James Niziol. "My grandpa used to run the Lackawanna Rod and Gun Club, and he was very big into conservation and public works, so he instilled that in my father. My father loved nature."
Besides his son James, Mr. Niziol is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte M. Meredith Niziol; two daughters, Lisa Ann Lucas and Karen Jacobson; another son, John Paul; two sisters, Helen Briggs and Christine Swindler; a brother, Robert Niziol; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma.