John H. Niziol, 79, did Army service in underground nuclear-powered Arctic city

He worked briefly at Westinghouse, then started at Bethlehem Steel before entering the Army in February 1964.

At Camp Century, where Mr. Niziol wore an insulated hat, a long coat with a fur collar and dark aviator sunglasses, soldiers worked on testing the small nuclear reactors and took deep ice core samples to study environmental changes.

Just to get to Camp Century, Mr. Niziol would tell his family, the soldiers rode in vehicles that resembled train boxcars on sled runners that were pulled by tractors, his son said. "To get out to the camp from where they were stationed in Greenland, there were miles of posted flags, and you had to stay within those posted flags, or you would be dropping into huge crevasses," James Niziol said.

Although his rank was as a Specialist 4 E4, or electrician, Mr. Niziol was involved in collecting the core samples. His son said, "He told us one time he was lowered into this huge cavern on a bosun's chair, like a plank with rope, and he had to break through a layer of ice that was over the fresh water, and while he was hanging in that bosun's chair, he carved his initials in the side of the ice cave. My dad was a character."