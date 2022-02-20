John F. Pasquariello, 90, physical education teacher, high school sports official

He later received a master’s degree in health and physical education from the University at Buffalo and certification as a director of health and physical education from Ithaca College.

Mr. Pasquariello joined the faculty in the Orchard Park Schools in 1957 and became the first physical education teacher at the newly-opened Windom Elementary School. He retired in 1992.

He became recreation director for the Town of Lancaster in 1972 and served until 1994.

He also had a job as a substitute mailer at The Buffalo Courier-Express and The Buffalo News from 1951 until 1986. His father had been a mail-room employee at both newspapers.

In addition to teaching, he had a lengthy career officiating for high school and college sports. He was an official for high school track and field for six years, for high school basketball for 19 years and for high school football for 41 years. He also officiated for college football games for 19 years.