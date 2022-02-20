John F. Pasquariello, 90, physical education teacher, high school sports official

Sept. 22, 1931 – Jan. 25, 2022
John Francis Pasquariello, of Lancaster, a physical education teacher, high school sports official and longtime member of the chain crew at Buffalo Bills games, died Jan. 25 in Elderwood at Lancaster after a lengthy illness. He was 90.
Born in Buffalo, the second of five children and the only boy, he was a star athlete at Pine Hill High School in Cheektowaga, where he was captain of the basketball team and quarterback for the football team. He stayed for a fifth year to play sports, then enrolled at Brockport State Teachers College. He was drafted into in the Army after his freshman year and served as a medic in the Korean War, followed by eight years in the Army Reserve.
On leave before he was discharged in 1955, he met Adrienne Jasinski, a friend of girl who was dating one of his friends. They were married June 16, 1956, in St. John Gualbert Catholic Church in Cheektowaga.
In the meantime, Mr. Pasquariello had returned to Brockport to complete a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and was a member of Brockport’s 1955 national champion soccer team.
“Football was always his first love,” his wife said, but noted, “He got to Brockport too late for football. He hadn’t played soccer before.”
He later received a master’s degree in health and physical education from the University at Buffalo and certification as a director of health and physical education from Ithaca College.
Mr. Pasquariello joined the faculty in the Orchard Park Schools in 1957 and became the first physical education teacher at the newly-opened Windom Elementary School. He retired in 1992.
He became recreation director for the Town of Lancaster in 1972 and served until 1994.
He also had a job as a substitute mailer at The Buffalo Courier-Express and The Buffalo News from 1951 until 1986. His father had been a mail-room employee at both newspapers.
In addition to teaching, he had a lengthy career officiating for high school and college sports. He was an official for high school track and field for six years, for high school basketball for 19 years and for high school football for 41 years. He also officiated for college football games for 19 years.
Through his friendships with other officials, he was invited to become part of the sidelines crew at Bills home games in 1972 and served through the 2007 season. The seven-member chain gang became momentarily famous in the late 1980s when they appeared in a two-page advertisement for luggage in the Lands’ End mail order catalog.
“It’s been great,” Mr. Pasquariello told Buffalo News reporter Anthony Violanti in 1989. “People come up to me in a restaurant and say, ‘Hey, I saw you guys in the catalog.’ I feel like a celebrity. I even autographed one catalog.”
He was first vice president of the Western New York Chapter of Certified Football Officials for 29 years. He received the organization’s John D. Burns Memorial Award in 2002 for outstanding support and devotion to high school football.
In retirement, he was devoted to his grandchildren and regularly attended their sports events.
Survivors include his wife, a retired health and home economics teacher at John F. Kennedy High School; five daughters, Donna Schwarzenholzer, Julie Apter, Lisa Santasiero, Leslie Reeb and Amy Schaffstall; two sisters, Shirley Gorski and Linda Wrazen; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 31 in St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 10 French Road, Depew.