John F. 'Jack' Kenny, 71, inspirational English teacher at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

June 16, 1950 – March 24, 2022
Five years after he graduated, Jack Kenny was back in the classroom at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute as an English teacher.
Dedicated to making learning fun, he accompanied his honors sections in British literature with tea parties and croquet matches on the school lawn. Several current St. Joseph’s faculty members credit him with inspiring them to become teachers.
Among those who found him influential was Buffalo News assistant managing editor Bruce Andriatch.
“It wasn’t only because he helped everyone he taught how to be better writers,” Andriatch said in an email. “It was also because he seemed to genuinely care about us.”
He died March 24 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a short illness. He was 71.
Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, John Francis Kenny grew up in North Buffalo and attended St. Mark’s elementary school.
At St. Joseph’s, where he graduated in 1968, he was an honor student, a Student Council member and a member of the debate team. He earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in 1972 from the University of Notre Dame and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to complete a master’s degree in education from SUNY Buffalo State.
Mr. Kenny taught for a year at Bishop Duffy High School before returning to St. Joseph’s in 1973. In addition to teaching, he served as director of admissions and was public relations director in the 1990s and early 2000s. He retired in 2010.
He received St. Joseph’s Man of the Year Award in 1993 and was a member of the school’s Signum Fidei Society, the school’s highest honor, which recognizes alumni for distinguished career achievements, community involvement and embodiment of the school’s values.
He also was an adjunct professor at Canisius College for many years, through spring 2020.
An avid reader, Mr. Kenny had a large collection of books. He was a supporter of Just Buffalo Literary Center and rarely missed a program in its Babel speaker series. He also was a member of the Pundit Club of Buffalo, a men’s literary group.
He was a dedicated golfer in retirement and through the years had memberships at Transit Valley Country Club, the Cherry Hill Golf Club and Wanakah Country Club.
A Beatles fan since he saw the group’s first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964, he loved music and was a self-taught guitar player.
He continued a family tradition of Friday night pizza that went back to his childhood and often was accompanied by his granddaughter Maggie Giancola on trips to the bookstore.
He and his wife, the former Nancy Boehler, a retired Buffalo teacher, began dating when they were juniors in high school. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January.
Survivors also include a daughter, Margaret Kenny Giancola, deputy managing editor of The Buffalo News; a brother, Thomas F. III; a sister, Mary Jo Kenny; and a granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mark Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave.