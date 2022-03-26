John F. 'Jack' Kenny, 71, inspirational English teacher at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

Mr. Kenny taught for a year at Bishop Duffy High School before returning to St. Joseph’s in 1973. In addition to teaching, he served as director of admissions and was public relations director in the 1990s and early 2000s. He retired in 2010.

He received St. Joseph’s Man of the Year Award in 1993 and was a member of the school’s Signum Fidei Society, the school’s highest honor, which recognizes alumni for distinguished career achievements, community involvement and embodiment of the school’s values.

He also was an adjunct professor at Canisius College for many years, through spring 2020.

An avid reader, Mr. Kenny had a large collection of books. He was a supporter of Just Buffalo Literary Center and rarely missed a program in its Babel speaker series. He also was a member of the Pundit Club of Buffalo, a men’s literary group.

He was a dedicated golfer in retirement and through the years had memberships at Transit Valley Country Club, the Cherry Hill Golf Club and Wanakah Country Club.

A Beatles fan since he saw the group’s first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964, he loved music and was a self-taught guitar player.