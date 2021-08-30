John Dicky, 98, engineer and division manager for Columbus McKinnon Corp.

May 22, 1923 – Aug. 21, 2021
John Dicky, an engineer and division manager for Columbus McKinnon Corp. who was prominent in engineering organizations on a state and national level, died Aug. 21 in Erie County Medical Center. He was 98.
Born in North Tonawanda, the son of Ukrainian immigrants, he was the sixth of 10 children and grew up on the family farm on Ruie Road. He graduated with a Regents Diploma from North Tonawanda High School in 1941.
Serving in the Army Air Force, he first was a mechanic, then a flight engineer with the Transport Wing aboard C-47 planes. He took part in missions over the Himalayas from India to China, then in Europe in Italy and France. Attaining the rank of staff sergeant, he was part of the crew that flew President Franklin Roosevelt to the Yalta Conference and he attended Roosevelt’s funeral.
Returning from service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Buffalo in 1950. Later, he completed a master’s degree in physics at Niagara University.
Mr. Dicky began working for Columbus McKinnon as a junior engineer in the Equipment Engineering Department, which designed and developed all the special equipment needed by the company, its Chain Division and its affiliated international companies.
He became manager of the department in 1968 and was promoted to manager of the Chainmaker Manufacturing and Development Division in 1982. He retired in 1993.
The holder of three patents on tire shredding machinery, he was active at the state and national levels in the National Society of Engineers-Professional Engineers in Industry (NSPE-PEI) in the 1970s and 1980s.
He served three one-year terms as national director from 1983 to 1986 after serving as secretary and steering committee chairman for industry relations.
He was the governor from New York State to the NSPE-PEI from 1975 to 1977, while he was serving as chairman of the state organization.
He served as president of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers in 1984-85 after two terms as vice president for NYSSPE’s Area 5, and was a founding member of its political action committee. He also chaired numerous committees for the state organization.
He directed the writing of the NSPE-PEI State Officer’s Handbook in 1978 and the NSPE-PEI State Officer’s Industry Relation Handbook in 1982. He also wrote for the bulletin of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers Erie-Niagara Chapter in the 1970s and was editor for the Town Club of the Tonawandas’ Town Club Crier from 1979 to 1981.
With his older brother Nicholas Jr., a union carpenter, he built a home across from his parents’ farm on Ruie Road in the 1950s. He enjoyed boating, skiing cross-country and downhill, gardening, beekeeping, woodworking, baking and canning.
He was married May 20, 1951, to the former Mary S. Steckow. A teacher and guidance counselor at Niagara Wheatfield High School, she died in 2011.
Survivors include a son, John M., a brother, George; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.