John Dicky, 98, engineer and division manager for Columbus McKinnon Corp.

The holder of three patents on tire shredding machinery, he was active at the state and national levels in the National Society of Engineers-Professional Engineers in Industry (NSPE-PEI) in the 1970s and 1980s.

He served three one-year terms as national director from 1983 to 1986 after serving as secretary and steering committee chairman for industry relations.

He was the governor from New York State to the NSPE-PEI from 1975 to 1977, while he was serving as chairman of the state organization.

He served as president of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers in 1984-85 after two terms as vice president for NYSSPE’s Area 5, and was a founding member of its political action committee. He also chaired numerous committees for the state organization.

He directed the writing of the NSPE-PEI State Officer’s Handbook in 1978 and the NSPE-PEI State Officer’s Industry Relation Handbook in 1982. He also wrote for the bulletin of the New York State Society of Professional Engineers Erie-Niagara Chapter in the 1970s and was editor for the Town Club of the Tonawandas’ Town Club Crier from 1979 to 1981.