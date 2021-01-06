John C. Travers Jr., 89, longtime insurance executive and YMCA leader

When the downtown branch closed, Mr. Travers served on the board of directors at the association level. He was the chairman of the board of directors from 1982 to 1983 and from 1988 to 1990, and then joined the board of trustees. From 1998 to 2003, when he was chair of the board of trustees, he was instrumental in building the Southtowns Family YMCA.

In 1985, Mr. Travers received the Gold Key Award, the YMCA’S highest honor, and in 2016 he was honored with the organization’s Lifetime Service Award. In his citation, the YMCA wrote that "his leadership has resulted in significant growth throughout YMCA Buffalo Niagara." Mr. Travers was described as “always the life of any board meeting or YMCA event, known to bring the laughter, and most importantly, a mission-driven attitude.”

His final role at the YMCA was as trustee emeritus, representing the trustees at board meetings.

Mr. Travers was an avid runner who, for 40 years, spent Thanksgiving morning completing the annual YMCA Turkey Trot with his children, a crowd of relatives and friends, and eventually his grandchildren.