John Alan Larkin, 85, UB history professor was Philippines expert

July 29, 1936 – July 29, 2021

The community-centered research of University at Buffalo history professor John Alan Larkin was so significant in the Philippines that 45 years after he published his 1972 book on the people of Pampanga, central Luzon, he was named an outstanding honorary resident of the province.

Mr. Larkin, of Orchard Park, died on his 85th birthday at the Hospice Buffalo campus in Cheektowaga after a long illness.

Born in Sharon, Conn., the only child of Yvette Jutras and E. Alan Larkin, he graduated from Millbrook School in Amenia, N.Y., in 1954 and earned a bachelor's degree from Yale in 1958. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, including a posting in Germany, he earned a master’s degree from Yale in 1961. In 1963, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to spend a year researching culture and history in Pampanga.

After earning a doctorate from New York University in 1966, Mr. Larkin was hired by the University at Buffalo History Department, where he taught and researched until his retirement in 2005.

His groundbreaking dissertation, which covered the period from 1561 to 1901, was published in 1972, titled: "The Pampangans: Colonial Society in a Philippine Province."