Feb. 28, 1947 – July 21, 2023

"My guardian angel was with me that day," Jack Walter told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2010 as he recounted the events of June 22, 1970, for which he received the nation's third-highest medal for valor, the Silver Star.

A first lieutenant with the First Cavalry Division in the Vietnam War, he was aboard a helicopter under heavy fire that day, flying supplies and other support to troops in the jungles of Cambodia.

"If we got down low enough," he said, "we could throw the ammo to the guys. Because we were hovering, we were sitting ducks. In doing that ... we went through four or five Huey helicopters that got shot up pretty bad. Mine didn't go down, but bullets went through it just inches from my head. ... I don't know, to this day, why we didn't blow up or crash."

In the end, when the enemy force retreated, the Americans found a huge arsenal of mortar rounds, assault rifles and B-40 rockets.

"I'd seen what a B-40 rocket could do," he said. "We found over 4,500 of these rockets. It was worth it."

Mr. Walter often was under enemy fire after arriving in Vietnam in the fall of 1969. As a forward observer, operating in advance of troops, he constantly was a target as he directed artillery fire and called in helicopter gunships.

In all, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and five Air Medals. He was further honored for his service in 2021 in a ceremony at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Servicemen's Park, where Rep. Brian Higgins presented him with a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Lapel Pin.

A corporate finance officer in civilian life and a coach for girls’ sports, he died July 21 in his Amherst home after a short illness. He was 76.

Born in Buffalo, the eighth of nine children, John Anthony Walter was the son of Joseph E. Walter, business representative for Buffalo Local 45 of the Bricklayers Union. He grew up on Northland Avenue on the city's East Side, attended St. Matthew's School and was a 1964 graduate of Canisius High School, where he was an outfielder on the varsity baseball team.

He attended Gannon College, now Gannon University, in Erie, Pa., where he was president of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and an Army ROTC cadet. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Field Artillery upon graduation in 1969.

A first lieutenant upon his return from active duty, he served four years in the Army Reserve and completed his service as a captain.

He earned a master's degree in business administration from Canisius College and became a staff accountant at Sierra Research Corp. in 1972. He was named assistant comptroller in 1982 and later became comptroller. He took the post of comptroller for Calspan Advanced Technology Center in 1989, was named vice president and comptroller in 1993 and retired in 2007.

Active with the Amherst Girls Softball League, he was vice president, treasurer, registrar and a coach for 11 years. He received the league's Hall of Fame Award in 1991. He also coached girls’ basketball for eight years at Christ the King School and was assistant girls’ basketball coach at Nardin Academy for five years.

An avid Detroit Tigers fan, he was honored by the Buffalo Bisons as one of the original Pilot Field season ticket holders when he was selected to throw out the first pitch at a Bisons game on May 28, 2011. He also was a Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder for 49 years.

Prominent at Christ the King Catholic Church in Snyder, he served for 12 years on the Parish Council, including two years as president, and was chairman of the parish's Finance Committee for five years.

He was a life member of Amherst Township Post 416, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was active in the Dew Drop Men's Club.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, the former Janice K. Civello, a nursery school teacher's aide; three daughters, Dr. Jacquelyn Dougherty, Judith Dehn and Mary Colpoys; a sister, Emily Ring, and 10 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 27 in Christ the King Church.