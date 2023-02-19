June 29, 1948 – Feb. 9, 2023

Johanna Metz Coleman, who brought competence, civility and charm to her roles as Lancaster's first woman supervisor and its longtime town clerk, died Feb. 9 in her Lancaster home after a short illness. She was 74.

As clerk, she started the town's first website in 2002 and maintained it, giving residents access to all aspects of government and allowing them to make tax payments online. She created electronic files for the tax rolls and made Lancaster the first town in Erie County to automate its tax collection. The system eventually was adopted by all the other towns in the county.

As supervisor, she supported the revival of downtown Lancaster and responsible growth and development. She also chaired the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency.

"Joanna was a role model for many women who wanted to pursue a career in public service," former Amherst Supervisor Susan J. Grelick wrote on her tribute page following her death. "She worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for her constituents and made a positive impact on her community. She will long be remembered for her many contributions that will have a long-lasting impact."

Born in Buffalo, she was the oldest of eight children of Artel J. Metz, a four-term Lancaster town councilman. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1966.

After earning a bachelor's degree in business and economics in 1970 from Rosary Hill College, now Daemen University, she became the college's director of admissions and then financial aid director, serving until 1976. When the college started a men’s flag football team, she was the coach.

Mrs. Coleman then worked as a tax preparer while raising her young daughters. In the mid-1980s, inspired by her father's political accomplishments, she began her career in public service as a member of the Lancaster Planning Board and ran unsuccessfully for the Lancaster Village Board in 1985. Two years later, she won election as the town's receiver of taxes and was elected to a full four-year term in 1989. She won re-election in 1993 and was unopposed for another term in 1997.

“She campaigned door to door,” her sister Noreen Williams said. “Even if she was unopposed, she went door to door. In the office, she made it a point to go out and greet people. If she could do anything to help anyone, she did.”

She served as president of the Erie County Association of Tax Receivers and Collectors and was part of the group of tax officials who convinced Albany to amend the state's property tax law to allow payments in installments.

When Lancaster decided to merge its town clerk and tax collection operations in 1999, she successfully ran for town clerk, administering both departments and holding the office for four terms.

She landed a state grant to establish a storage facility for town records in an unused town building on Pavement Road.

“All of our records were stored at a commercial archives downtown called Iron Mountain, and whenever somebody had to see a record, we had to pay for that carton to be received, pay to have it transported here, and pay to have it transported back and restocked,” she said in her campaign biography when she ran for town supervisor in 2015. “We got the grant and it saved us a lot of money, just on retrieval costs.”

In that campaign against feisty incumbent Republican Supervisor Dino J. Fudoli, Buffalo News reporter Karen Robinson wrote, "She and Fudoli are as different as can be, both in style and character. The dark-haired, soft-spoken Coleman has a polite, but no-nonsense approach."

She emerged with 58% of the vote.

Her most difficult task as supervisor was arranging for the introduction of garbage and recycling totes, since Lancaster was one of the last municipalities in the county to adopt them.

After serving a single four-year term, she declined to run for re-election in 2019. That same year, she was inducted onto the Lancaster High School Alumni Wall of Honor for public service.

She was married in 1972 to John E. Coleman. An electrical engineer whose projects included refurbishing the clock at old Old Erie County Hall, he died in 2013.

Survivors include two daughters, Laura Dotson and Andrea Aquilino; five sisters, Maria Martin, Lorraine Metz, Noreen Williams, Michelle McGowan and Suzanne Throm; two brothers, James Metz and Stephen Metz; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Feb. 12 in Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, Lancaster.