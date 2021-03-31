Johanna M. Fallon, 87, wife of retired State Supreme Court Justice

Jan. 23, 1934 – March 29, 2021

Johanna M. Fallon, wife of retired State Supreme Court Justice Leo J. Fallon and active as a volunteer, died March 29 in her Williamsville home after a two-year illness. She was 87.

Born Margaret Johanna Gaske in Buffalo, an only child, she moved from Angola to the Town of Hamburg with her family when she was 6.

She attended Catholic elementary school in Buffalo and, after graduating from Immaculata Academy in 1952, she was a clerk for the accounting firm of Ernst and Ernst.

She met her husband at the Hamburg Little Theater when a friend took her to watch the rehearsal of a play in which he was appearing. They were married Nov. 26, 1954, in St. Mary’s on the Lake Catholic Church.

A resident of the Village of Hamburg for the next 50 years, she raised six children.

Always interested in the arts and theater, Mrs. Fallon was a member of the board of directors of the Women of Studio Arena Theatre.

Also a library volunteer, she served on the Town of Hamburg Library board for many years and was a past president of Friends of the Hamburg Library.

She and her husband both were active members of the Wanakah Country Club.