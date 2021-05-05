Joe Slade White, 71, longtime adviser to President Biden, award-winning Democratic political consultant

He was a senior at Georgetown when he volunteered to work for McGovern. He traveled with the press corps, which included Hunter S. Thompson.

After the election, Mr. White continued with McGovern on Capitol Hill, where he was the youngest press secretary in the Senate. It wasn’t long, however, before he started his own office, Joe Slade White Communications, at the age of 23.

“No one told me how truly crazy that was, leaving a safe U.S. Senate staff job,” he wrote in a biographical note. “I was too young to know. I just went out and did it. Starved for a couple of years.”

Mr. White said that his inspiration was fabled political consultant Tony Schwartz, who created the famous Daisy television ad for President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

Paying tribute to Schwartz in 2000 when Schwartz was inducted into the Political Consultants Hall of Fame, Mr. White said:

“I’ll never forget the words he spoke to me when I was a young man that unlocked my future: ‘Now Joe, I’m going to teach you a whole new way of thinking.’ That new way of thinking, of course, was the Responsive Chord – the communications theory that I still use today.”