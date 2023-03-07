Dec. 9, 1951 – Feb. 26, 2023

"When Joe Head sings 'What Child Is This,' surely the Cherubim and Seraphim hover," Buffalo News critic Mary Kunz Goldman wrote in 2013.

Audiences were similarly enraptured in clubs, theaters and concert halls for more than 50 years by the sound of Mr. Head’s extraordinarily clear Irish tenor and his confident charm.

Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1992, he also was enshrined on the Wall of Fame at Talty's Tavern, a South Buffalo music venue where he appeared regularly.

Mr. Head died Feb. 26 in Erie County Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. He was 71.

Born Joseph T. Head in South Buffalo, he grew up in a singing family. He told an interviewer that his father was "an Irish church tenor at Holy Family."

He attended St. William's School in West Seneca and began showing his talents as a student at what was then Bishop Timon High School. He performed with Father Kevin Kennedy, a Timon faculty member, at Kennedy's jazz piano appearances in La Bella Romanesque, a West Seneca supper club.

After he graduated from Timon in 1969, he attended Canisius College briefly and toured for six months with the commercial group Caesar’s Children. He portrayed Judas in what began as a church production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and evolved into a touring company. He also played summers at Lake George.

By the mid-1970s, he was performing four nights a week in the area’s clubs and coffeehouses. At the original Tralfamadore Café, he was a regular on folk nights and provided follow-up music for the Buffalo Comedy Experiment’s improv shows.

Mr. Head also was the lead-in for a succession of touring artists. He considered opening for the Fifth Dimension in Kleinhans Music Hall "my high watermark, locally."

In 1980, he debuted with fellow South Buffalo guitarists and singers Jim Brucato and Charlie O'Neill in Curran's, an intimate club at Delaware Avenue and West Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo.

Noted from the start for their close harmonies in the style of Crosby, Stills and Nash, they called themselves the Thirds. They released an album, "Songs from the City Line," in 1981, and were regulars at Nietzsche's on Allen Street. After they disbanded, they returned for holiday reunions every December through the mid-2000s.

The 1990s and 2000s saw Mr. Head teaming with another South Buffalonian, Billy McEwen, for a variety of engagements, including the annual Music Fests and Timon Fests at his alma mater. He also sang with other neighborhood notables in the South Buffalo All Stars at the annual Get Together to benefit the South Buffalo Community Table food pantry.

He was joined by his daughter Katie at various dates for more than 20 years. They gave their last performance together at Talty's in 2021.

His weekly appearances at clubs frequently were long-running. News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski introduced an interview with him in 2010 by noting, "For 18 years, Joe owned Sunday nights at CPG (the Central Park Grill), playing from his repertoire of 3,000 songs ..."

He performed Irish songs for St. Patrick's Day programs and carols for his regular holiday stops at The Place on Buffalo's West Side. When he developed an interest in Civil War history, he learned songs from the era, performing them in "Montage" in 1989 at the former Studio Arena Theatre and at Memorial Day programs at Forest Lawn.

Commissioned to write music for a locally produced documentary for Goodwill Industries in 1980, his song "A Man of Goodwill" attracted attention from the agency’s national organization.

Also in 1980, he appeared on stage in "Starting Here, Starting Now," a revue of songs by Buffalo native David Shire. He was one of the pre-curtain performers for Shakespeare in Delaware Park for more than two decades.

Mr. Head was recruited in 1997 to provide the music for "Christmas Memories," an Irish Classical Theatre Company holiday program of stories and songs with Josephine Hogan and Constance McEwen Caldwell. It continued at various venues with Hogan and other actors for several more years.

In 2011, he and actor Sean Cullen were the first to receive Timon CMA Distinguished Alumni Awards. By then, Mr. Head was a member of the Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School faculty, having been invited in the late 1990s after teaching in Catholic elementary schools. At Timon, he taught music and Civil War history, was chairman of the music and sound recording program and directed the school band and the annual school musical.

Strumming his guitar, he led the student body in the school's anthem, "Lift Up the Green and the Gold," for the last time at Moving Up Day ceremonies prior to his retirement in June 2018.

He was married in 1985 to Colleen Sutherland, who met him at one of his club performances the previous year. An attorney with a practice in Batavia, she had a perfect record as a prosecutor of child abuse and sex abuse cases. She died Jan. 19.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlin "Katie" Oberg; a brother, Michael; and a grandson.

A celebration of his life is being planned for the summer.