Jody V. Latvis, 66, co-founder of Harmonic Resolution Systems Inc.

Dec. 30, 1955 – Feb. 18, 2022

Jody V. Latvis co-founded a company.

And while she enjoyed the success of the operation she helped get off the ground, it wasn't about her in a personal way, said Karli Illigash, her daughter.

“My mom was very proud of the company, but she wasn’t one of those people who would be boastful about it,” Illigash said. “It grew in a really great way.”

Mrs. Latvis, who had helped start Harmonic Resolution Systems Inc. with her husband, died Feb. 18 in Hospice Buffalo in Cheektowaga, after a struggle with ovarian cancer. She was 66.

The former Jody V. Krone was a Hamburg native and graduated from Frontier Central High School in 1973.

She earned a bachelor of science degree from Buffalo State College, focusing her studies on social work.

She and her husband, Michael P. Latvis Jr., were married in May 1993.

What she liked most about working at Harmonic Resolution Systems, which is headquartered in the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo, “was really the relationship part of it, the people part of it,” her daughter said.