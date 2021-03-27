Joanne Moscati, 85, retired registered nurse

June 22, 1935 – March 26, 2021

Joanne Moscati, of Grand Island, a retired registered nurse, died March 26 in Gates Vascular Institute after a brief illness. She was 85.

Born Joanne Machelor in Niagara Falls, the fourth of five children, she was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and the Niagara University nursing program.

Mrs. Moscati worked first as a school nurse at Hutchinson Central Technical High School in Buffalo and later in her career was a psychiatric nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She retired in 1995.

A Grand Island resident since 1972, she was a eucharistic minister at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and served on the bereavement committee.

With many of her family members serving in the armed forces, she was a dedicated supporter of Wounded Warriors and other organizations that benefit veterans.

She was an avid fan of Niagara University basketball and other local sports teams. She also was active in the River Oaks Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Club.

As the family matriarch, she hosted holiday gatherings for many years and was especially devoted to Bailey and Cody, her Golden Retrievers.