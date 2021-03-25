Joann Scelsa, 75, longtime News Niagara County reporter

"It had a courtyard with a fountain in the center and all kinds of perennials, a waterfall at one end and the floor of the garden was gravel," her husband said. "She worked on that in the winters, reading about what she wanted to do, and she chose all of the flora, and she made sure that there was always something in bloom from season to season."

Because she loved white flowers, many of the blooms were white. "In the evenings, the white flowers stand out, they are luminous," Scelsa said.

Passersby who stopped to compliment the Scelsas on their front garden would be astonished when they were shown the back garden. "The garden in the front was impressive, but in the back it was like a secret garden, a revelation," Scelsa said. Mrs. Scelsa's gardens were featured on several local garden tours.

An avid reader, she enjoyed entertaining and traveling.

Her family said Mrs. Scelsa "was known for her keen eye, creative arrangements, impeccable sense of style, and uncanny ability to make just about anything look great."

A talented seamstress, she made clothing and drapes, and "one of the joys of her life," her husband said, was to make Halloween costumes for her grandson, Bruno Antonio Scrufari, 10.