JoAnn Carroll Rand, 94, wife of assemblyman and prominent financier

Living in Niagara Falls and later in Youngstown, she taught kindergarten at Hyde Park Elementary School in Niagara Falls before she began raising nine children.

Her youngest child was still a toddler when her husband ran for the 151st District Assembly seat in 1966. Nevertheless, she arranged to join him three nights a week on the campaign trail at social functions, dinners and other events. After he was elected, during school holidays she put the children in the station wagon and drove everyone to Albany to visit him.

As her children grew older, she became active in the St. Francis Guild at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, the College Club and the Altar and Rosary Society at the former St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Niagara Falls.

She also was a member of the board of the directors at the Maple Avenue School parent group in Niagara Falls and a member of the Youngstown Study Club. In recent years, she attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Buffalo.

She shared an interest in the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with the Rands. After his first wife died, she and Mr. Rand were married in 1984 and she moved to Buffalo. They traveled the world.

“She visited six continents and saw the seventh, Antarctica,” her son William S. Carroll said.