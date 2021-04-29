JoAnn Carroll Rand, 94, wife of assemblyman and prominent financier

Jan. 12, 1927 – April 21, 2021
JoAnn Carroll Rand, wife of an assemblyman and later the wife of a prominent financier, died April 21 in Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence, after a brief period of declining health. She was 94.
She was the widow of V. Sumner Carroll, who represented Niagara County in Albany from 1966 to 1972, and died in 1982. Her second husband, George F. Rand III, founder of Rand Capital, died in 1991.
Born JoAnn Hayden in Niagara Falls, she was an only child and, according to her children, always dreamed of having siblings and a large family.
She attended schools in St. Thomas, Ont., after her father was transferred to London, Ont., for his railroad job, and went on to earn a degree in economics from Brescia College of the University of Western Ontario in London in 1949. A talented singer, she then attended the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, where she received a licentiate degree.
She returned with her parents to Niagara Falls in 1950. While she was waiting to enter Buffalo State Teachers College, where she completed a master’s degree in elementary education, she took courses at Niagara University. There she met V. Sumner Carroll, an attorney and an adjunct professor teaching labor law. They were married in 1952.
Living in Niagara Falls and later in Youngstown, she taught kindergarten at Hyde Park Elementary School in Niagara Falls before she began raising nine children.
Her youngest child was still a toddler when her husband ran for the 151st District Assembly seat in 1966. Nevertheless, she arranged to join him three nights a week on the campaign trail at social functions, dinners and other events. After he was elected, during school holidays she put the children in the station wagon and drove everyone to Albany to visit him.
As her children grew older, she became active in the St. Francis Guild at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, the College Club and the Altar and Rosary Society at the former St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Niagara Falls.
She also was a member of the board of the directors at the Maple Avenue School parent group in Niagara Falls and a member of the Youngstown Study Club. In recent years, she attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Buffalo.
She shared an interest in the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with the Rands. After his first wife died, she and Mr. Rand were married in 1984 and she moved to Buffalo. They traveled the world.
“She visited six continents and saw the seventh, Antarctica,” her son William S. Carroll said.
He noted that she met three presidents – Ronald Reagan and both presidents Bush – as well as Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.
Survivors include three other sons, Charles S. Carroll, Peter V. Carroll and Timothy H. Carroll; three daughters, Mary Johanna Carroll, Suzanne M. Carroll and Jacqueline Carroll Thorp; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 27 in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.