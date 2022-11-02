Joan Smith, 91, teacher, activist and pioneering advocate for bicycling

June 19, 1931 – Sept. 17, 2022

As a young mother in the early 1960s, Joan Smith didn’t let the daily absence of the family car keep her from running errands. She got out on her bicycle.

“She’d put my sister Robin in the child seat – they were rare in those days – and she put my brother in the basket in front,” her daughter Megan Smith said.

Her experiences led her to become a leading advocate for two-wheeled travel in Buffalo. She founded the Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club, which grew to become the area’s largest bicycle club, with special rides and rallies and safety courses for new riders.

In 1969, Mrs. Smith created and chaired Bikeways for Buffalo, lobbying for designated bike routes, installation of secure racks for parking bicycles and other measures to promote bicycle transportation.

For the first Earth Day in 1970, she organized a community bicycle parade for hundreds of riders on Buffalo's Main Street, including a race between a bike, a car, a bus and a pedestrian from the city line to downtown. The bicycle won.

She and the bicycle club organized a weekend of cycling for Chautauqua Institution's centennial in 1974. For America's "Bikecentennial" in 1976, she and her family rode 500 miles through the Rocky Mountain section of the route.

Mrs. Smith also set off a small surge of interest in one-wheelers when she hosted a visit to Buffalo by the Unicycling Association of America.

Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed her to the State Transportation Commission to represent bicyclists.

“She was a real visionary,” former Erie County Legislator Joan Bozer said. “I don’t know anybody who has done more to promote bicycling.”

Also a teacher and environmentalist, Mrs. Smith died Sept. 17 in her home on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution, where she was a year-round resident. She was 91.

Born Joan Aspell in Muncie, Ind., she grew up in Indiana, Pittsburgh and, during World War II, in Seattle while both her parents served in the Navy. Her father, David I. Aspell, an engineer, was a lieutenant commander in the Seabees.

She graduated from Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. At Marietta College, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and finished her studies in business at Miami University of Ohio.

After graduation she was a buyer for the May Co. and Joslins Department Store in Denver, Colo., before marrying W. Merle Smith Jr. and coming Buffalo.

Mrs. Smith earned a master's degree in early childhood education from Buffalo State College while teaching in the Circle Nursery School in the First Presbyterian Church.

She then taught preschool and kindergarten classes for 19 years in Buffalo schools, including the Bilingual Academy and Futures Academy, with a one-year sabbatical in the early 1980s to live in Alexandria, Va., and work for the Police Department. Her final position was as a master teacher in the Campus School at Buffalo State.

Charmed by a visit to Chautauqua Institution in 1964, she returned the next summer, commuting from her parents’ cottage at Lighthouse Point to teach in the Children's School and soon became its director, making many improvements.

Mrs. Smith set up a practicum program that brought new teachers from the University of Pittsburgh to lead classes and hired master pre-school teachers. She had the school's porches covered to allow outdoor play on rainy days, and arranged bus transportation for the children, pinning tags on their clothing so drivers knew where to take them.

She formed a babysitting certification program for teens, established a parents' council and invented a "windoweasel," which let children to paint face-to-face on both sides of a plexiglass panel. She even wrote a school song with her daughter Robin.

To help the older children in the school have a smoother transition to Chautauqua's Boys and Girls Club, she founded pre-Club, now known as Group 1.

Mrs. Smith also was on the forefront of environmental issues, joining the effort to preserve Tifft Farm in South Buffalo as an ecological site and leading clean-ups there.

With Citizens for Better Education, she advocated for equity and desegregation in the schools. She also pushed for historic preservation, women's rights and civil rights.

She served on the board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo.

Mrs. Smith moved full-time to Chautauqua Institution in 1992, contributed photos to the Chautauquan Daily and volunteered for a variety of projects.

She worked with the Chautauqua Archives and the Institution's Smith Library and helped host Road Scholar education programs. She co-founded a community neighborhood emergency communications network, developed walking tours, researched and published booklets on Chautauqua school history and traveled across the U.S. and overseas with bicycle tours and Road Scholar.

Mrs. Smith was a board member of Chautauqua's Bird, Tree and Garden Club, and was coordinator for the Fire Circle and Nature Classrooms in the Thunder Bridge Ravine. She invited many Native American leaders to speak at Chautauqua and commissioned the planting of many trees.

A trained mediator, she volunteered her services in the Buffalo Dispute Settlement Center and to Chautauqua residents on request. She was honored as a Giant of Chautauqua in 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Sue Smith and Megan Joan Smith; a son, Clay "Chip"; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held July 8, 2023, in Chautauqua Institution's Hall of Philosophy.