Joan I. Hirsch, 91, designer of floral and window displays

May 25, 1929 – March 7, 2021
Joan I. Hirsch, of Amherst, a retired designer of floral and window displays, died March 7 at Brothers of Mercy, Clarence. She was 91.
Born Joan Irene Thorn in Buffalo, she attended Kenmore High School and left to work at Edwards department store.
She married Earl Hirsch in 1951 when he was an engineering student at the University at Buffalo and they built a home in West Amherst in 1955.
In the 1950s, she was selected to study window display design, advertising and modeling in New York City.
Returning to Buffalo, she continued her career with two other department stores, Flint & Kent and Hens & Kelly.
Mrs. Hirsch was a life member and former officer of the Advertising Women of Buffalo. In 1955, she received the ADA Award.
She later started her own business, Displays by Joan, in her home and worked for many local florists. She also made handcrafted silk roses.
“She was really creative,” her son Torey said. “Our house was the most colorful thing around.”
She enjoyed riding horses English style, roller skating, tennis, gardening and travel. Also a figure skater, she was a member of the Amherst Skating Club and assisted with its shows.
She was the grandmother of Jacquie Hirsch, a college student, gymnast and competitive diver, whose death from leukemia in 2008 led to the establishment of the Jacquie For A.L.L. Foundation, which supports the registration of bone marrow donors and research.
For more than a decade, she and her husband had a winter home on Nettles Island in Florida. He died in 2016.
Survivors include another son, Tracy; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, Amherst.