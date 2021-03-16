Joan I. Hirsch, 91, designer of floral and window displays

May 25, 1929 – March 7, 2021

Joan I. Hirsch, of Amherst, a retired designer of floral and window displays, died March 7 at Brothers of Mercy, Clarence. She was 91.

Born Joan Irene Thorn in Buffalo, she attended Kenmore High School and left to work at Edwards department store.

She married Earl Hirsch in 1951 when he was an engineering student at the University at Buffalo and they built a home in West Amherst in 1955.

In the 1950s, she was selected to study window display design, advertising and modeling in New York City.

Returning to Buffalo, she continued her career with two other department stores, Flint & Kent and Hens & Kelly.

Mrs. Hirsch was a life member and former officer of the Advertising Women of Buffalo. In 1955, she received the ADA Award.

She later started her own business, Displays by Joan, in her home and worked for many local florists. She also made handcrafted silk roses.

“She was really creative,” her son Torey said. “Our house was the most colorful thing around.”