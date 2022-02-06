Jerry Leeann Linder, 74, human resources manager, charter school leader

Sept. 9, 1947 – Jan. 30, 2022

Jerry Leanne Linder of Buffalo, a human resources manager at the University at Buffalo and board member for two charter schools, died Jan. 30. She was 74.

Born in Dublin, Ohio, she came to Buffalo with her family as a child and graduated in 1965 from East High School, where she was a Student Council member and treasurer of the Estonian Riding Club.

She earned a degree as a medical secretary from Bryant and Stratton Business Institute, now Bryant and Stratton College, then went on to complete an associate’s degree in business from UB and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resources management from SUNY Empire State College. She also earned certification in Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

She began her career with UB in 1970 as assistant to the business manager for the Educational Opportunity Center. She worked briefly for the City of Buffalo as a fiscal supervisor for the Office of Manpower Planning CETA Program, then returned to UB and managed the university’s retirement programs and recruitment processes. From 1998 until she retired in 2016, she was manager of classification, recruitment staffing and salary administration.