Jerry A. Gambino, 63, attorney, partner at firm in Buffalo

Nov. 9, 1958 – June 4, 2022

Jerry A. Gambino, who worked as an attorney in Buffalo, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, following complications from leukemia. He was 63.

Mr. Gambino had been a resident of Buffalo and Amherst.

He had been an attorney at Buffalo's Cole, Sorrentino, Hurley, Hewner, and Gambino P.C., where he was a partner.

Mr. Gambino specialized in workers' compensation law, representing people hurt on the job.

He also represented unions in Western New York, including AFSCME Local 264.

Mr. Gambino was a Buffalo native, and he attended Kenmore East High School.

He went to the University at Buffalo School of Law and served as the note and comment editor at the Buffalo Law Review.

He married his wife, Mary Ann, in 1986.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Adams and Carrie Gambino; two sisters, Angela Witkowski and Genevieve Gambino; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church, Amherst.

