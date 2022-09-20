Jerome C. Gorski, 85, retired State Supreme Court Justice with reputation for fairness

Feb. 16, 1937 – Sept. 17, 2022

Jerome C. Gorski, of Amherst, a retired State Supreme Court Justice with a reputation for fairness and a member of one of Erie County's prominent political families, died Sept. 17 after a brief illness. He was 85.

His high regard was reflected in 1993 in a Buffalo News survey ranking Western New York jurists, in which court personnel and attorneys rated him at the top in areas such as knowledge of the law, judicial temperament, willingness to work hard and sensitivity to women and minorities. The Bar Association of Erie County honored him as Jurist of the Year in 1998.

In 2001, Gov. George Pataki appointed him to the Appellate Division, taking an unusual step for a Republican by appointing a Democrat to such a high judicial post. The governor's office noted that Pataki was committed to a high-quality bench, regardless of party affiliation.

Mr. Gorski's greatest endorsement came in the wake of his highest-profile case – the racially charged trial in 1999 of Cynthia Wiggins vs. the Galleria Mall. Wiggins, a 17-year-old single mother, died when she was struck by a dump truck in 1995 while crossing Walden Avenue to get to her job at the mall. Representing her family was none other than celebrated lawyer Johnnie Cochran.

In his autobiography, Cochran called Mr. Gorski "one of the finest judges I have ever had in my career ... who did everything possible to ensure that everyone received a fair trial." When the Bar Association presented a special Award of Merit to Mr. Gorski in 2000 for his handling of the Wiggins trial, Cochran came back to Buffalo to speak at the ceremony.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Gorski was the son of Common Council president and Congressman Chester C. Gorski and older brother of Dennis T. Gorski, who served as an Erie County legislator, state assemblyman and three terms as Erie County executive.

He grew up in Kaisertown, attended Our Lady of Czestochowa School, was a 1954 graduate of Bishop Timon High School, then earned a bachelor's degree cum laude from Niagara University in 1958. After graduating in 1962 from Georgetown University Law School in Washington, D.C., he was clerk for U.S. District Court Judge John C. Sirica, who later presided at the Watergate trials.

Returning to Buffalo, he clerked for State Supreme Court Justice James L. Kane and was the first Polish-American to become an associate at the Buffalo law firm of Jaeckle, Fleishmann and Mugel.

He left to establish his own firm, where he concentrated on representing labor unions and their members until he was elected to the State Supreme Court in 1988 in a contested race with Maryann Saccomando Freedman. He was elected to a second 14-year term in 2002.

Mr. Gorski's primary courtroom was in Buffalo, but he also served in Orleans County and did terms in civil courts in New York City, assisting with backlogs. During his years in the Appellate Division, he served in the Fourth Judicial Department, hearing appeals from courts throughout Western and Central New York.

After he retired in 2012, he continued working as a court-appointed mediator in civil cases, which included lawsuits by victims of clerical abuse and the breakup of the law firm of Cellino and Barnes.

Before he was elected to the bench, Mr. Gorski chaired the Catholic Charities Appeal in 1987 and was active in fundraising for the United Way of Niagara, Studio Arena Theatre, Niagara University and its Elizabeth Clune Theatre, and the Buffalo Speech and Hearing Center. He also was president of the Lawyers Club of Buffalo.

He was a member of the Niagara University Board of Advisers and received NU's Founders Award in 2004.

A longtime Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder, he was an avid golfer and a member of the Transit Valley Country Club for more than 50 years.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, the former Janet Williams; two daughters, Catherine Martinelli and Dr. Susan Gorski; a son, Paul; and three grandchildren. His brother, Dennis, died in 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder.