April 8, 1938 – Jan. 25, 2023

For more than 50 years, when there was a festival to be staged, a parade to be organized or a fundraising event to be planned in Niagara Falls and Lewiston, the man to call was Jerald I. Wolfgang.

"We all know that if you want something done, see Jerry," Kiwanis Club of Lewiston past president Al Frosolone said in presenting him with the Kiwanian of the Year Award in 1999.

Mr. Wolfgang, a member of the club since 1971, also was a past president and began serving as chairman of the advisory committee for the annual Lewiston Peach Festival, which the club sponsors, right from its start.

After he died unexpectedly Jan. 25 in his Lewiston home at the age of 84, the Kiwanis Club noted on Facebook, "Jerry organized the parade every year, the ‘Peach Taste Off’ recipe contest, recruited sponsors and served as an organizing force in just about every area of the Festival."

That wasn't Mr. Wolfgang's only parade. He also coordinated the Festival of Lights Electric Light Parade, the Niagara Falls Centennial Parade and the Olympic Torch parade in Niagara Falls in 1996.

"I find myself constantly running to meetings. ... But I really think that there is so much fun you can have in doing this," he told Buffalo News reporter Molly McCarthy in 1992.

He was chairman of the Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, the area's first coordinated civic holiday light display, from its start in 1980 until it ended 20 years later. Designed to draw winter tourists, it was imitated in Niagara Falls, Ont., and other municipalities. He also chaired the Niagara Falls Community Faire for more than 10 summers and developed it into a major event.

In earlier years, he was a leading figure in local and state Republican politics and served as Niagara County GOP chairman. In 1976, he hosted a dinner for then-CIA director George H.W. Bush. After Bush was elected president in 1988, he attended the inauguration.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and began in politics at the urging of his older brother Michael, then chairman of the board of governors of the State Association of Young Republican Clubs and later head of the State Attorney General's Buffalo office. Through his activities with the Young Republicans, he did advance work for Nelson Rockefeller's first campaign for governor in 1958.

He enrolled at Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State, where he played on the soccer team and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1962. He completed a master's degree in elementary education administration and supervision there in 1965.

He became a teacher in Niagara Falls at the 22nd Street and 66th Street elementary schools and was an assistant basketball coach at LaSalle Senior High School and Niagara Falls High School. During those years, he also held various posts in the Young Republicans and the Niagara County Republican Party. He worked on Gov. Rockefeller's re-election runs in 1962 and 1966 and Sen. Kenneth Keating's 1964 re-election campaign.

In 1968, Mr. Wolfgang joined the Rockefeller for President campaign full time and postponed his June wedding to Joan Winter, a home economics teacher at Gaskill Junior High School, until the Republican National Convention was over.

He then became a special assistant to Rockefeller. He was an advance man on the governor's visit to Central and South America in 1969. He organized a gala state dinner for Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and made sure his wife sat at a table with Frank Sinatra.

In 1971, he came back to Western New York as deputy commissioner of the Western Region for the state Department of Motor Vehicles. He took up official residence in Buffalo, became campaign coordinator for the Erie County Republican Party and was considered as a candidate for county executive and other offices. He took leaves of absence to serve as a deputy state campaign director for President Nixon in 1972 and to help the campaign of Rockefeller's successor, Gov. Malcolm Wilson, in 1974.

After Wilson was defeated, Mr. Wolfgang's DMV post was eliminated by Gov. Hugh Carey's administration and he returned to working with Niagara County Republicans. He was county GOP chairman from 1978 to 1984 and was an assistant to the State Assembly's Republican minority leader.

He stepped away from politics in the mid-1980s after he became a target of Operation Plumline, an FBI investigation of corruption in Niagara County. U.S. District Judge John T. Elfvin dismissed the charge against him in 1987.

"I cut my participation in politics down to very, very little," he told The News in 1992. "I really just moved my focus over ... and devoted it to civic and charitable activities where there is a sense of accomplishment and a sense of reward for helping others."

During that ordeal, he was suspended from the state post he had taken in 1983 – director of the Western New York Regional Education Center for Economic Development – then was reinstated after his acquittal. In that role, he brought millions of dollars to the region for job training.

Prominent in the field, he served as chairman of the board of governors of the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators and brought its annual conference to Niagara Falls in 1996.

He served as director of the Erie County Tech Prep Consortium, developing technical programs in schools, and chaired the New York State Tech Prep conference.

He served in numerous volunteer roles for the United Way of Niagara, including campaign chairman and board chairman, and was elected to the statewide United Way board. He was Niagara County chairman for corporate giving for the Catholic Charities appeal and was a Crusader of the Year for the Niagara County Unit of the American Cancer Society. He also helped revitalize the Niagara Falls Family YMCA's summer day camp, Camp Nia-Y.

He was a member of the boards of directors of the President's Council of Niagara University, the Niagara County Community College Foundation, the Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. He began doing volunteer work at the hospital in the late 1970s by helping to organize a pancake breakfast, a golf tournament and a gala dinner. He later chaired its first fundraising campaign.

He succeeded his wife as a member of the Niagara County Community College board of trustees. He was a past chairman of the Erie-Niagara Regional Planning Board and was vice chairman of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

In recent years, he taught a class in meeting planning as an adjunct professor at the School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management at Niagara University and earlier served as an instructor with SUNY Erie Community College and Erie 1 BOCES.

He also hosted two locally produced cable television shows, "Happenings of Niagara" and "Target Success," and was a president of the former Temple Beth Israel in Niagara Falls.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynn Catalano; a brother, Lawrence; and two granddaughters. His wife, who for many years was an independent insurance broker, died in 2010. His brother Michael died in 2016.

Services were held Jan. 27 in Mesnekoff Funeral Home, East Amherst.