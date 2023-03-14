June 28, 1947 – Feb. 16, 2023

Several companies were in the running when Proctor & Gamble put out a request for proposals to develop and manufacture a new cleaning pad, the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

What won the favor of the consumer product giant was the presentation from Jeff Dorn, president of a small Buffalo firm, TMP Technologies, which had been making foam rubber items for many years.

Not only did TMP produce a prototype of what P&G was looking for, but its engineers came up with a way to emboss the pad with an image of Mr. Clean. TMP won the contract and it transformed the company.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to him," his brother Andrew said.

A new 40,000-square-foot facility was set up in the Tri-Main Building to produce the Magic Eraser and a new division was created, TRS (Time Release Sciences) Inc. Although the cutting and embossing were automated, the packaging at first had to be done by hand. Mr. Dorn worked 10 hours a day, six and seven days a week, to help meet the demand.

Production moved to a plant three times bigger on Dingens Street and then to a new 290,000-square-foot facility on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna, which turns out millions of Magic Erasers and related products every year.

Mr. Dorn sold the company to his chief financial officer, Bob Laughlin, and his nephew, Kirk Dorn, the company's vice president of sales, in 2015. He died Feb. 16 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 75.

“Jeff was a type of leader who always put the needs of the company and its employees first," Laughlin wrote in a notice to company employees. "He knew everybody by name and took the time to get to know each of us. He believed in fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork and integrity, and his contributions to the growth of the company are immeasurable."

Jeffrey Thomas Dorn was born in Buffalo, the fourth of six children, and grew up in the Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood. His father, Andrew Dorn Sr., was head of customer accounting services for the Western Division of what was then Niagara Mohawk Power Corp.

He attended School 61 and was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he played on the football team. He enrolled at the University of Buffalo and left after his freshman year to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Completing the Vietnamese Language School, he was deployed to Vietnam in 1967 as an interpreter and suffered severe leg wounds March 12, 1968, in a firefight that took the lives of 17 men in his company.

Evacuated by helicopter after lying in rice paddy for hours, he was taken quickly to St. Albans Naval Hospital on Long Island and spent almost seven months there in recovery. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star and was discharged with a 100% disability.

He returned to study at Canisius College and graduated first in the Business School, receiving the Wall Street Journal Award. After completing his master's degree in business administration at UB, he became controller at Truly Magic Products, which made foam rubber and Mylar-based items for health care and beauty products and foam parts for copying machines. It produced the little foam tips for BIC Wite-Out correction fluid and was the nation's largest manufacturer of foam rubber tips for liquid shoe polish applicators.

Six years later, he became chief financial officer for a large custom fabric die business in Albemarle, N.C., near Charlotte, then returned to Buffalo in 1987. After some time as controller Irr Supply Centers, a large wholesale plumbing supply distributor, he returned to Truly Magic as chief financial officer and general manager.

In 1992, Mr. Dorn purchased the company, which had offices and a plant at Bailey and Northland Avenues and a factory making custom rubber injection molded products in Warsaw.

He changed its name to TMP Technologies and restructured the way it operated, creating an open-door policy for executives and organizing workers into teams to increase collaboration. Speaking to The Buffalo News in 2004, he attributed the changes to a 60% increase in sales.

"He was very talented," his brother Andrew said. "It was always a priority, getting the best people he could get around him. He never looked for any attention for himself."

He was a longtime board member of Goodwill Industries of Western New York, a trustee and chairman of the United Auto Workers Local 55 Pension and Welfare Funds, a member of the St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Alumni Association Board and was active in the St. Joe's Parents Guild. He also assisted in his sons' Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops.

Active as an outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, backpacking, canoe trips, bicycling and skiing with his sons. He also rowed in the seniors program at the West Side Rowing Club. He was diagnosed in 2010 with multiple myeloma, attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

A longtime Snyder and Williamsville resident, he summered at a cottage in Thunder Bay, Ont., and at a cabin on Smoke Lake in Algonquin Park in Ontario. In recent years, he had a winter home on Longboat Key, Fla.

He was married in 1998 to the former Jeanne Russell Williams, a reading specialist in the Williamsville schools.

In addition to his wife, survivors also include two sons, Jeffrey T. Jr. and Jason; two step-children, Erin Williams and Kellen Williams; three brothers, James, John and Andrew W. Jr.; a sister, Gretchen Imerese; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Feb. 21 in Christ the King Catholic Church, Snyder.