Jeffrey D. Gorski, 51, lieutenant with Depew Police Department

March 17, 1971 – May 11, 2022

Jeffrey D. Gorski of Elma, who was treasurer of the Western New York Captains and Lieutenants Association during the course of his career in law enforcement in Depew, died unexpectedly May 11 in Elma. He was 51.

A Buffalo native, he worked for the Depew Police Department for more than 25 years, and held the rank of lieutenant. Information on Mr. Gorski's death was posted on the police department's Facebook page on Friday.

Beginning as a patrolman in 1997, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2003. He had served as the traffic safety coordinator and patrol supervisor. He also held the position of rangemaster and was a firearms instructor for the Erie County Central Police Services Academy. He was a member of the Depew Police Benevolent Association.

Mr. Gorski received recognition for his role in the pursuit of a federal fugitive on a narcotics warrant and the recovery of two kilos of cocaine. That incident, in January 2003, involved a chase through Cheektowaga and Depew.

In an online posting about Mr. Gorski, Tim Schaefer wrote that it was "always a pleasure working with" him and that he was "kind, considerate and knowledgeable" and "always willing to help."

"You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten," Schaefer wrote. i

Mr. Gorski attended Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga and SUNY Buffalo State, where he studied for a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

He played hockey with teams including the East Aurora Senior Hockey League, the Bald Eagles Hockey Club and on the RABC Tournament team.

He enjoyed boating and snowmobiling. He also liked to hunt and to fish.

Survivors include a daughter, Maria Elena Gorski; his father, David J.; his mother, Patricia; a sister, Cheri Gorski-Suhr; a companion, Dani Terranova; and his former wife, Ellen Nowadly.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday in Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.

