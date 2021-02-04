Jeanne Hebborn Cairns, 88, actor who defined the role of Sister Clarissa in 'Over the Tavern'

Mary Kate O’Connell, artistic director of O’Connell & Company, noted that the preparation and attention to detail in her acting extended to her efforts as a director.

“She directed Neil Garvey and me in ‘Love Letters’ and the way she approached it was just beautiful,” O’Connell said. “It was magical for us and the audience.”

When her husband, who was working for a pharmaceutical company, was transferred to Dallas in 1979, she quickly found a place in that city’s leading theaters, appearing in dozens of productions. Following a divorce, she returned to using her maiden name. She moved back to Buffalo in 1993 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

In an interview with Chase on WBFO, Dudzick said that Ms. Cairns had worked with him in dinner theater in the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora and they got reacquainted when he saw her in 1994 in “Harvey” at Studio Arena.

“The same year,” he said, “we auditioned for ‘Over the Tavern’ and she showed up. Hands down, she got the role.”

In all, she appeared in three productions of the play in Studio Arena, as well as one at the former Pfeifer Theatre, one in Milwaukee and in a staged reading in New York City. Dudzick said she also made an impromptu appearance at a Studio Arena board meeting.