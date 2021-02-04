Jeanne Hebborn Cairns, 88, actor who defined the role of Sister Clarissa in 'Over the Tavern'

July 29, 1932 – Jan. 24, 2021
Of the more than 140 plays, musicals and movies in which Jeanne Hebborn Cairns appeared, the most memorable was Tom Dudzick’s “Over the Tavern.”
She was Sister Clarissa, the stern, ruler-wielding parochial school teacher who torments the play’s 12-year-old hero.
“I’ve seen other actors doing the role,” critic Anthony Chase said recently in “Theater Talk” on WBFO-FM, “and they do the entrance like a Mack truck careening onto the stage. Jeanne did not. She took her time. She walks with a cane, step-by-step, which adds to the terror of these children.”
She was inducted into the Theatre District Association Plaza of Stars during Curtain Up! week in 2019. Her star is located in front of Shea’s 710 Theatre, the former Studio Arena Theatre, where she performed dozens of times.
She died Jan. 24 after a lengthy struggle with dementia. She was 88.
Born in Liverpool, England, she appeared in her first play at the age of 6. She was 8 when her father died in the German bombing of a hospital where he was being treated for tuberculosis. Her mother, seeking safe haven from the war, subsequently took her to Wales.
In her teens, she was a beauty pageant winner and received classical training as an actor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
She was married in 1954 to Dr. Peter Hebborn, a pharmaceutical researcher at Kings College in London whom she had known since she was 15. They came to Buffalo in 1962 with a group of British researchers who were invited to work for two years at the University at Buffalo.
As Jeanne Hebborn, she soon became a member of the first resident company at Studio Arena Theatre and is believed to have appeared in more of its productions than any other actress. She also served for a while as co-host of “Dialing For Dollars” on WKBW-TV.
“I thought she was the end-all and be-all,” said Darleen Pickering Hummert, artistic director for Theatre for Change and a local actor and casting director. “She was the mother in ‘After the Fall’ and I can still see her in that role, everything about her. She was just phenomenal.”
She co-founded, produced and performed for MHN Productions, which staged plays in the Statler Hilton in the 1970s. She also co-founded Way Off Broadway Productions, which performed plays in Clarence.
“We tried to make theater in the Statler,” said David Lamb, retired artistic director of the Kavinoky Theatre, who worked with her at Studio Arena. “For comedy especially, she was great. We did ‘No Sex Please, We’re British’ – we’d do anything for money in those days. There wasn’t a lot of work then except what you were doing for yourself.”
Mary Kate O’Connell, artistic director of O’Connell & Company, noted that the preparation and attention to detail in her acting extended to her efforts as a director.
“She directed Neil Garvey and me in ‘Love Letters’ and the way she approached it was just beautiful,” O’Connell said. “It was magical for us and the audience.”
When her husband, who was working for a pharmaceutical company, was transferred to Dallas in 1979, she quickly found a place in that city’s leading theaters, appearing in dozens of productions. Following a divorce, she returned to using her maiden name. She moved back to Buffalo in 1993 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
In an interview with Chase on WBFO, Dudzick said that Ms. Cairns had worked with him in dinner theater in the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora and they got reacquainted when he saw her in 1994 in “Harvey” at Studio Arena.
“The same year,” he said, “we auditioned for ‘Over the Tavern’ and she showed up. Hands down, she got the role.”
In all, she appeared in three productions of the play in Studio Arena, as well as one at the former Pfeifer Theatre, one in Milwaukee and in a staged reading in New York City. Dudzick said she also made an impromptu appearance at a Studio Arena board meeting.
“They asked Jeanne to do this,” Dudzick said. “She dresses up as Sister Clarissa, she walked in and presided over the meeting, ruler in hand, making sure they sat up straight.”
Following her return to Buffalo, she appeared more than a dozen times at Studio Arena, nine times at the Irish Classical Theatre, four times at the Kavinoky, four times at the Geva Theatre in Rochester and twice at Artpark. She received an Artie Award in 2002 for Career Achievement.
“I worked with Jeanne on several occasions,” actor and director Josephine Hogan said. “I always found her to be a very gentle, genuinely sweet person with a terrific sense of humor.
“She directed me in the one-woman play ‘Shirley Valentine’ for ICTC,” Hogan added, “and it was such a joyous experience. Then I directed her in her Artie Award winning performance of Alan Bennett’s ‘Waiting for the Telegram.’ I was transfixed by her beautiful and moving portrayal.
“We also teamed up for a series of lunchtime comic monologue shows with her in the director’s chair and me onstage,” she said. “We goofed around so much, I really don’t know how we accomplished the work that we did.”
Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Trout and Diane Elston; a son, Nigel P. Hebborn; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date.