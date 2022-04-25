Janice G. Dunne, 84, former Amherst deputy town clerk

May 28, 1937 – April 19, 2022

Janice G. Dunne, of Eggertsville, a former Amherst deputy town clerk who was active in public affairs for 40 years, died April 19 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief struggle with liver cancer. She was 84.

Born Janice Wagener in Sheboygan, Wis., she earned a bachelor’s degree in dietary science in 1962 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where her mother was a librarian.

After moving from Chicago to the Buffalo area with her family in 1977, she worked as a community relations specialist and secretary for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

She entered politics by working on former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan’s first campaign for Erie County Legislature. She was a longtime member of the Erie County Democratic Committee, including its Executive Committee, and former first vice chairwoman of the Town of Amherst Democratic Committee.

“She worked tirelessly, petitioning, campaigning and organizing,” her son-in-law Kevin Hosey said.

In 1989, she became secretary to Amherst Town Supervisor Daniel J. Ward and began serving as deputy to Town Clerk Susan J. Grelick in 1992. When Grelick became supervisor, Ms. Dunne worked in the supervisor’s office from 1997 until 1999, then was a part-time clerk for the Erie County Board of Elections until 2020.

She was a delegate at Democratic National Conventions in 1992 for Jerry Brown and in 2000 for Bill Bradley. In 2008, she was a candidate for delegate for Barack Obama in 2008. She received the Erie County Democratic Committee’s Joseph Crangle Legacy Award in 2020.

She was a founding member and past president of the Eggertsville Community Organization, where she worked on its Steering Committee to improve building code enforcements and to establish a community center there.

Ms. Dunne remained active in University of Wisconsin alumni events and welcomed the men’s basketball team at a reception in Buffalo in 2017 when the Badgers played here during the NCAA basketball tournament.

She also was an active member of the Independent Health Family YMCA in Amherst and enjoyed swimming and water exercise.

An advocate of following a healthy diet, she was noted for her German Kuchen cake, which she baked from a family recipe for Christmas and Easter.

Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Dunne and Patricia Dunne; and a grandson.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

