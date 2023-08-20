June 6, 1940 – Aug. 16, 2023

Janet K. Wisbaum, active for many years as a leader in Buffalo's Jewish community and in numerous cultural and charitable organizations with her husband, attorney Wayne D. Wisbaum, died Aug. 16 in her Amherst home after a short period of declining health. She was 83.

In the 1980s, she was an officer on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo and a board member of Jewish Family Services. She was a vice chairman of the Women's Division of the United Jewish Fund Campaign and oversaw volunteers for other fundraising efforts.

She also partnered with her husband when he led the Soviet Jewry Resettlement Committee in the 1980s, which sought to open up emigration for Jews from the former Soviet Union, and joined in his work on behalf of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kavinoky Theatre, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

An ardent supporter of women's reproductive rights, she served two terms as president of Planned Parenthood of Buffalo and Erie County, served on Planned Parenthood's national board of directors and lobbied lawmakers for pro-choice legislation.

In the 1990s, she was active in the Women's TAP Fund, a non-partisan committee that raised money for women political candidates and supporters of abortion rights and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Born in Buffalo, the former Janet Katz was one of twin girls and the daughter of Emanuel B. and Cynthia Silber Katz. Her father was a real estate investor and property manager.

She attended the Campus School at what was then Buffalo State Teachers College and was a 1958 graduate of Buffalo Seminary. That year she first met her husband at a friend's party. They were married on July 3, 1960, in the Statler Hotel.

She attended Syracuse University and completed a bachelor's degree at UB in 1963.

She received the annual Women's Health Award from Planned Parenthood of Buffalo and Erie County in 1990 and the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award from what was then the National Conference of Christians and Jews for her volunteer service.

She also welcomed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a friend of her husband from Cornell and Harvard universities, when she visited the University at Buffalo Law School in August 2019. Bader Ginsberg dedicated her appearance to Mr. Wisbaum, who died in December 2018.

Her daughter Karen Van Dyke said Mrs. Wisbaum was notable for the care and enthusiasm she brought to all her personal relationships.

“People have been saying how good she made you feel,” her daughter said. “She had this genuine concern about people’s lives.”

Survivors include three daughters, Karen Van Dyke, Wendy Wisbaum and Deborah Lee; her twin sister, Janie Polk; two other sisters, Susan Diner and Nancy Jo Feinberg; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at noon Monday in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.